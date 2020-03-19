Auburn and Opelika each announced changes and closures for their parks and recreation programs, as they continued to monitor the coronavirus situation in the coming weeks.
Auburn Parks and Recreation director Becky Richardson announced all indoor recreation areas are closed, including the Frank Brown Recreation Center, Jan Dempsey Arts Center, Harris Center and Dean Road Recreation Center.
All programs and reservations also are canceled until the end of March. This includes adult and youth sports as well as the programs at the recreation centers.
The gym, fitness center and auditorium at Boykin Center also are closed.
The front offices of the Harris Center and Dean Road Recreation Center are open and staffed to provide information and services.
All of Auburn’s parks are open, and signs regarding appropriate numbers that people can gather in as a group — no more than 10 — and descriptions of appropriate social distancing are being installed.
The outdoor basketball courts at Frank Brown Center and the Boykin Center were closed Wednesday after players were not able to achieve appropriate social distancing of 6 feet while playing basketball. All closures will be reevaluated at the end of March.
People can call the Harris Center at 501-2930 or email webparksrec@ auburnalabama.org for more information.
“We will continue to evaluate our open facilities to determine if there are any others that are not meeting the recommendations for social distancing and numbers,” Richardson said.
Opelika’s changes
All Opelika parks and rec programs and activities have been canceled for the next two weeks.
Spokeswoman Laura Leigh Chesser said the department will evaluate where the situation stands each week going forward.
Chesser said the staff is still working at the Denson Drive Recreation Center, but with programs put on hold the office is essentially closed. The situation is similar at the Covington Recreation Center, where the staff is still working but the center’s basketball court is closed.
Chesser added that Covington’s preschool is still open.
The Opelika SportsPlex remains open, but restricted. The basketball gym and the pool are closed. Other areas are still in operation, such as the cardio area, weight room, indoor track, racquetball courts, outdoor track, disc golf course and pickleball courts.
All of Opelika’s parks are still open, but Chesser emphasized that everyone should be very cautious about using the playground equipment and washing their hands before and after visiting.
While the rec department’s fitness classes have been canceled, it has been posting workout videos for people to follow about once a day. The department also provided a list of 10 activities for parents to safely get their children out of the house during this time.
The list includes streaming the department’s group fitness classes; streaming its trainer videos; breaking a sweat in the department’s cardiovascular area; getting in some resistance training in its weight room; taking a walk/run on its indoor and outdoor tracks; playing a game of racquetball on one of its two courts; trying pickleball at the Opelika SportsPlex or tennis at the Calhoun Tennis Center; playing disc golf; hiking at the Wood Duck Heritage Preserve and the Siddique Nature Trail; and trying the department’s fitness circuit at West Ridge Park.
Visit www.opelika-al.gov/341/Parks-Recreation or check the Facebook pages for the Opelika SportsPLEX or the Opelika Parks & Recreation for more information.
Chesser said the recreation department still plans to have its Easter events and is hoping to still have rec league baseball eventually. At this point, however, it’s too soon to tell.
“We are doing the absolute best we can. Please be patient with us. It just kind of depends on how all of this plays out. We’re working with city officials, other departments in the city and with our staff,” Chesser said. “We’re just asking people to obviously use proper hygiene, don’t touch your face and wash your hands before and after using the facility. We’ve got all of our trainers and staff trying to keep our facilities as clean as possible while we’re open to try and help in that way as well.”
