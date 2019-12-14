The Auburn Parks and Recreation department is offering children in Auburn and Opelika the chance to write letters to Santa.
Santa will not only receive all the letters, but with help from elves, will be able to respond to each letter, too, according to city officials.
“This is just a way for us to provide another service to the community,” said Jeff Lee, who helped spearhead the project. “And really it gives every kid an opportunity, whoever wants to take advantage of it to send a letter to Santa, send a letter to the North Pole.”
Any letters that need to make it to the North Pole for Christmas can be dropped off at the Boykin Community Center or the Harris Center in the painted mailboxes.
Letters to the North Pole don’t need stamps, but they do need return addresses so that Santa can make sure he gets a letter back to the recipient.
In order for Santa and his elves to have enough time, however, all letters to the North Pole need to be dropped in the mailboxes by the end of the day Monday.
Lee said that a lot of the letters have even included drawings for Santa to look at.
“We’ve had some very heartwarming messages to Santa, which have been really sweet to read and I know Santa’s really enjoyed reading everybody’s thoughts,” he said.
As a child, Lee also got to send letters to Santa in his hometown as well.
“Santa wants to hear from everybody, regardless of age,” he said. “Doesn’t matter. He wants to be able to get responses from anybody and everybody that’s interested in writing a letter. Because Santa does read every single one of them.”
One child asked for a pressure washer.
Zayden, who appears to have a pull to music, asked for a piano and a microphone.
Ellie wished Santa a Merry Christmas, drew a picture of a puppy and asked for lots of acrylic paint colors.
“I have been a very good boy this year,” said Owen, who is asking for a Lego car and a Tesla. “I am doing good this year in school and a great big brother.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.