Auburn police need the public’s help to find out who fired shots at a party on the city’s west side late Saturday night.
Investigators have yet to get a reliable description of the shooter or shooters, Assistant Police Chief Clarence Stewart told the Opelika-Auburn News on Monday.
“We do not have any suspect description at this time — that we can confirm anyway,” said Stewart. “We are asking the citizenry or community or anyone at the party — or anyone at all — if they could please provide some information to bring some resolution to this issue.”
Busy sceneCity police were called Saturday night to the 600 block of Railroad Avenue just after midnight. They arrived on the scene to find four gunshot victims, numerous spent shell casings and several witnesses — none of whom could identify who shot who in the crossfire that had ensued.
One of the victims was taken to a Montgomery hospital and listed in stable condition Monday afternoon, according to Stewart. The other three were treated Saturday night and have since been released.
Police and emergency vehicles crowded around the scene through dawn on Sunday morning, restricting access for several hours to Railroad Avenue and Martin Luther King Drive where it turns into Loachapoka Road.
University alertAuburn University officials issued a text alert in the immediate aftermath, as police took control of the scene. The Auburn campus is only two blocks from the shooting scene, and student housing in apartments and townhouses line nearby streets.
“The campus puts out an alert any time we are made aware of an emergency or dangerous situation involving an immediate threat to the health or safety of students or employees on campus,” said Brooke Bailey, spokeswoman for Auburn University Campus Safety & Security.
“Given the proximity to campus as well as the high density of student residences in the immediate vicinity, we made the decision to err on the side of caution and send an alert,” she said.
The university was notified there had been a shooting with multiple victims, and that there was no information immediately available on the whereabouts of any suspects, Bailey said.
The case remains under investigation by the Auburn Police Division, which asks that anyone with information contact detectives at 334-501-3140 or at the tip line, 334-246-1391.
