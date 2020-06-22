Auburn police need the public’s help to find out who shot up a party on the city’s west side late Saturday night.
Assistant Police Chief Clarence Stewart told the Opelika-Auburn News Monday that investigators have yet to get a good description of the shooter or shooters.
“We do not have any suspect description at this time – that we can confirm anyway,” said Stewart. “We are asking the citizenry or community or anyone at the party – or anyone at all – if they could please provide some information to bring some resolution to this issue.”
City police were called to the 600 block of Railroad Avenue just after midnight. They arrived on the scene to find four gunshot victims and shell casings all over the scene.
One of the victims was transported to a Montgomery hospital, where they are in stable condition, according to Stewart. The other three were treated Saturday night and have since been released.
