An Auburn pharmacy has started testing for COVID-19 and antibodies as a way to help serve the community.
“It’s a very big investment,” Lisa Leonard, The Drug Store owner and pharmacist, said. “But the first batch I sold out, and I got these today and they’re all booked, and I’ve ordered more.”
The Drug Store, 464 N. Dean Road in Auburn, buys the tests from third-party group Physician 360, which provides patients with a COVID-19 test and a teledoctor, which costs customers $75.
“I hate that they’re $75, but about $40 in that provides a teledoctor; in the event the patient is positive, they have access to a doctor on a telephone,” Leonard said.
The test is done by a finger prick and is processed by the pharmacy. It will reveal test results in a short amount of time.
“It tells us in 10 minutes if you are positive for COVID, if you are contagious in that two- to seven-day time frame and/or if you had it,” Leonard explained. “So one tells you if you actually have it now or if you have had it in the past two weeks.”
Leonard hopes to add tests from test supplier CoronaCheck by the end of April. Those tests will cost less and will provide the same results as the Physician 360 tests.
“The one I’m buying direct will be a lot more cost effective for those patients who just want to know if they’ve been exposed to it,” Leonard said.
So far, nearly 50 customers have been tested for COVID-19 and its antibodies. Leonard, however, doesn’t recommend it for everyone.
“I keep telling people not to come unless they think they’re sick,” she said. “A lot of people just want to know if they’ve had it. A lot of people are just curious.”
Leonard asks people to call the pharmacy (334-821-4493) to schedule an appointment, rather than just showing up.
“So far, I haven’t had anybody who seems like they have the virus, but I wouldn’t want a bunch of people in here at the same time that thought they were sick,” she said.
SanitizerLeonard has also been making hand sanitizer after business hours to help fill the need for it.
“I’m a compounding pharmacist — just never thought that I would end up having to make hand sanitizer,” she said. “I’m literally making it by the gallon for businesses.”
The pharmacy is selling hand sanitizer in 8-, 12- and 16-ounce quantities for whoever feels that they need it.
The store also closes an hour early each day so it can disinfect and make deliveries.
“All of our employees are taking things home to people in their neighborhoods who don’t want to get out,” Leonard said. “That extra hour has given us time to clean, to make some deliveries because we don’t have a professional or a service that does it, so we’re all just taking what we can on the way home.”
