Auburn Police Chief Paul Register will succeed Bill James as the City's next public safety director as of March 1, according to a city press release issued Friday.
Register, a 31-year department veteran, has served in nine positions during his tenure, including assistant chief. He was appointed police chief in July 2013 after the retirement of former Chief Tommy Dawson.
"Paul has spent the last six years leading the Auburn Police Division to the highest standards of excellence, and he has steadfastly and compassionately led our police force through challenges it has never before faced," City Manager Jim Buston in the press release.
Register stated his appreciation for the opportunity.
“I have been blessed to have served the best citizens in the country for the last 31 years; the support this community has shown the Auburn Police Division during a difficult 2019 has been humbling," Register said in the release. "I am thankful and honored to be given this additional opportunity to serve.”
The press release did not include any information about a search for Register's successor, either from inside or outside the department.
James began his career with the City of Auburn in 1987. He took over as public safety director in 2005.
"I've thoroughly enjoyed my 32 years with the City of Auburn," James stated in the press release. "I've been afforded so many opportunities to grow from the very beginning. It has been a very rewarding career, and I am thankful for the many great coworkers I have worked with over the years. I will miss those relationships but look forward to the next phase of my life.”
