Auburn City Council voted Tuesday to add 12 new officers to the Auburn Police Division.
These 12 officers will allow the division to have an officer in each beat of Auburn. Beats refer to areas of the city that officers need to patrol.
“The city manager identified a need to have at least one police officer patrolling each beat and the need to divide some of the larger beats into smaller, more manageable patrol areas,” said the agenda item submitted by City Manager Jim Buston.
“The addition of 12 police officers will meet the requirements of one officer for each beat,” he said.
Tommy Dawson, Ward 8 council member and former Auburn police chief, told the council that the vote could be one of the most important decisions it made.
The motion to allocate money to the budget for these officers was passed by the council unanimously during Tuesday night’s council meeting.
“This will allow us to have an officer in every beat throughout the city so we have more coverage,” Dawson said. “I just think its a great thing to have more coverage in certain areas, and I’m looking forward to seeing those extra officers on the streets.”
Each officer added will cost the city roughly $100,000 or more per year, Buston said.
“It will absolutely increase our visibility and also our presence,” said Auburn police Chief Paul Register. “Currently, we have some beats that have to be covered by more than one — more than one officer covers more than one beat. This would absolutely put an officer in every beat.
“It would provide more officers in our busier areas, some of our shopping, residential areas. A lot more presence, more proactivity. Being able to hopefully reduce traffic accidents and prevent crimes as well.”
The process of adding the officers to the force will take some time, Register said.
Officers must then be trained, in addition to recruitment and hiring, before they can begin full-time work in the division.
“Typically, when we onboard people we have to go through the recruiting process and then we bring applicants on board,” Register said.
“If they have no experience then we have to send them to the police academy. It’s usually a matter of eight to nine months before we actually get them out on the road patrolling,” he said.
If the Auburn Police Division hires candidates that are already trained, they can begin work much sooner, potentially weeks rather than months, he said.
“We are actively engaged in the hiring process currently,” Register said. “We have applicants currently that we will be going through and we should be able to utilize this pool to help fill some of these vacancies.
“And we will continue with consecutive hiring processes until we fill these vacancies if approved.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.