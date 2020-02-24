East Alabama Mental Health has joined a national effort to create a Question, Persuade, Refer training program to help people learn how to respond when a friend, family member, co-worker or acquaintance appears to be contemplating suicide.
“[We] felt that there was a need for this QPR training to be widely disseminated across our community,” said Jean Spicer, director of family and child services with East Alabama Mental Health.
Markie Pasternak, coordinator of outreach and peer education in the Auburn University department of student affairs, health promotion and wellness services, recently presented the QPR training to a room full of untrained, but eager, participants at Auburn United Methodist Church.
Pasternak said that she is not a trained counselor either, but that is the benefit of Question, Persuade, Refer.
“I am just as qualified to give somebody therapy as you all are in this room, unless you have a more advanced degree than I do in counseling or a license,” she said. “And that’s the beauty of training by QPR. This is a training for laypeople like ourselves who are not mental health professionals, are not trained therapists or licensed psychologists, psychiatrists.”
The training allows people to recognize veiled language, signs and symptoms of suicidal behavior and teaches people how to respond.
Factors of SuicideSome of the attendees were students, community members or faculty who wanted to learn more. Others had experienced the pain of suicide in their own families or with friends.
There are factors in Alabama that affect the rate of suicide for the state.
Access to guns can increase the rate of suicide, Pasternak said. The weather, however, in Alabama can lower the rate.
Warm weather and sunshine can improve moods, she said.
“Does anyone know what demographic of our population is most at risk for suicide?” Pasternak asked. “So it’s interesting, it depends on what kind of demographics we put in there, but white, middle-aged males are the most likely to die by suicide.
“White, middle-aged females are the most likely to attempt. Males are most likely to die and actually go through with it.”
Pasternak said the 65 and older generation is at considerable risk to die by suicide.
There is an emphasis on younger generations and college students, she said, but that the older generation should not be forgotten.
“Over the last few years, I will say, that through our children’s services, we are seeing more and more indication of young people, even young children, who are talking about suicide, many are completing suicide or attempting suicide,” Spicer said.
This high increase and danger to the younger generation led to the creation of the youth suicide prevention protocol, Spicer said.
The older generation faces its own challenges, however, Pasternak said. Often friends are passing away or the person feels like a burden to the family because of decreased independence.
QPR TrainingQuestion, Persuade, Refer training can be used with any generation.
“Our intent for today is that everybody who is here will leave with some information about how to respond when you encounter a person who has indicators or indicates that they may be feeling suicidal, how to respond in that moment, what resources are available,” Spicer said.
Questioning is the first step of the training. Often people considering suicide use language that shows their intent, Pasternak said. Such language may be harder to pick up on.
“That is where you directly ask ‘Do you mean you’re thinking about suicide?’” she said. “‘Are you thinking about suicide?’”
Some younger people often joke about suicide, Pasternak said. In these situations, it is still important to ask the person if they are considering suicide.
“This is how to not ask the question: ‘You’re not suicidal, are you?’” she said. “If anyone has ever done a survey or done research in any way, this is how to not ask any question that you want an honest response to.”
“Because the ‘are you,’ what is that, provoking? It sounds judgy, right?”
The next step of training — persuade — involves hearing the person’s story, Pasternak said. The persuade step is a listening step, she said.
“Finally, when you have that really good conversation, you’re going to then ask, at the end of it, this is the persuade part that they were talking about — will you go get help with me?” She said. “Are you interested in getting help?”
Know where to goThe final step of the QPR training is refer, Pasternak said. The place you refer a person in need of help will differ by personality, age and life stage.
Offer to travel with the person to see a doctor, counselor, church official or anyone else, she said. There are also hotline numbers such as the national suicide prevention lifeline at 800-273-8255.
“For effective QPR, it’s important to say ‘I want you to live, I’m on your side, we’ll get through this,’” Pasternak said. “So they feel that they have some camaraderie, some solidarity and they have a friend, a loved one in the situation who’s there with them.”
