Tonicia Price and her husband are both Auburn University alumni, living in the area with their twin daughters and son, Oliver, who was born with Cri DuCchat syndrome.
Oliver, now 4, has been affected by the syndrome both physically and cognitively, his mother said.
“We did early intervention and outpatient therapies and things of that sort,” Price said, after Oliver was diagnosed at a year old.
Although may children are wild and bubbly, Oliver is even more so, Price said.
“He’s like a little Tasmanian devil sometimes and is just all over the place,” she said.
Emotional swings
His emotions became even more wild after his twin sisters were born, Price said.
“He was having some behavioral issues,” she said. “We just really didn’t know how to go about correcting appropriately.”
That’s when the Center for Autism Research, Treatment and Training (CARTT) stepped in for the Price family.
CARTT is a program at Auburn University to help support families both in Auburn and Opelika and around the South.
“CARTT is a center for providing services for children with autism,” said Corina Jimenez-Gomez, director of CARTT and assistant clinical professor, Department of Psychological Sciences. “All of our services are based on behavior analytic science.”
Oliver began attending sessions with CARTT in January, only a couple months before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
Those 21/2 months before the university shut down, however, gave Oliver an introduction to the program.
“I felt like it was going well,” Price said. “They were just getting to know Oliver and trying to develop a plan of care with him.”
Jimenez-Gomez said that traditionally children spend about 10 hours a week with the clinicians.
Now the care is happening virtually. Oliver’s parents are teaching him the skills at home and CARTT reaches out for a video conference once a week to discuss things with the parents, Price said.
“Basically what they’re doing now that we’re at home, is teaching me how to handle behaviors at home, like day-to-day,” she said. “And so I’ve really been trying to implement what they’ve been teaching me and I definitely see a change in his behavior.”
This involves not giving too much attention to negative behavior that Oliver exhibits, Price said. It also involves positive reinforcement for positive behavior.
Learning the basics
Oliver’s parents also keep a log of his behavior, which includes how the behavior was handled and the consequences. CARTT then provides feedback to the parents, Price said.
“He has calmed down,” she said. “He’s not so all over the place, he has just calmed down and I just feel like he’s taking more time to think about what he’s doing and what he wants.”
Although the virtual service is still helpful and Price has seen positive milestones for Oliver’s behavior, she said there are things she is looking forward to once the pandemic ends.
“One thing that I really am looking forward to is potty training,” she said. “I know they said they were going to help us with that. Oliver’s 4 now and he’s still in pull-ups, and so that would be fantastic to get him to potty train.
“His communication, which is something that they were intending to really work on, is another thing. If we could just get more communication, I think that some of the behaviors would subside.”
Jimenez-Gomez said they hope to expand virtual care over the summer so that CARTT can reach more families.
“One of the things that we’re planning on doing for the summer is providing group services via zoom,” she said.
One would be for parent and caregiver training and the other for the children’s social skills.
The students
A unique aspect of CARTT is that all of the clinicians are students.
“Because we’re part of Auburn University and part of the department of psychological sciences, we are also a training clinic,” Jimenez-Gomez said.
Two of the students are pursuing their masters and four are undergraduates that have taken advantage of the opportunity to learn as well, Jimenez-Gomez said.
“We train future clinicians and then as part of our scholarly pursuit, we also conduct research,” she said. “So all of our clinical work has embedded in it, a research protocol.”
Students work directly with children and clients, they help with research, collect data, preparations and more, Jimenez-Gomez said.
“I think that [CARTT] is just a great tool to help us parents to deal with what our children are going through and help them to flourish, communicate and have their behavior under control and function at home and in society,” Price said.
