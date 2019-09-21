The Auburn Public Library has begun a new initiative to help keep people informed about their online lives, calling it the Glass Room Experience.
Auburn residents through Monday can stop by the library to see the Glass Room Experience, play an interactive game, grab a brochure and learn more about how data is collected.
As guests walk up they will see several posters and an upfront table with an iPad. The game on the table, Fake or Real, helps people learn about new technology on the market. Each question presents a piece of technology and users are asked to guess if it is real or fake.
Behind that is a connect-the-dots map that shows people the overarching reach of an online company, Alphabet, which owns Google.
The learning experience doesn’t stop at the library, however. There is a take-home brochure titled Data Detox that allows people to implement what they learned.
“Do you feel like your digital self is slipping out of control,” said the detox. “Have you let yourself install too many apps, clicked 'I agree' a few too many times, lost track of how many accounts you’ve created? Perhaps you’re not as in-control of your digital life as you’d like to be.”
The Data Detox is a program to help people reduce the amount of data users have online.
People can learn what shows up under their name, how to privatize their information and keep browsers from learning too much about them.
“You owe it to yourself to be informed about how you can take control of your own digital life,” said the engagement and outreach librarian at the Auburn Pubic Library, Ashley J. Brown.
Brown is a part of the Library Freedom Institute, which provides training on privacy to librarians. The Glass Room Experience is due to another cohort member of the institute bringing the program into the public, Brown said.
When this program ends, the library does have plans for other exhibits. For instance, in October they will bring in an art exhibit from The Braveheart Center. Then November will have a Southern portraits exhibit from The Do-Good Fund.
“The mission of the library is really to contribute to an informed community in a meaningful way,” Brown said. “And so one way we can do that is bring in exhibits like this one that really help people learn about their world, even their digital life.”
