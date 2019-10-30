Auburn’s Public Safety Department has kicked-off its yearly toy drive to give Christmas gifts to children.
The drive is “an opportunity for the community, working in conjunction with Public Safety in an effort to provide services for those in a community that are less fortunate and those that are in a position with kids that, they’re the benefactors of this service,” said Capt. Lorenza Dorsey, Auburn Police Division’s public information officer. “So it’s doing something for the kids in our community, giving back to our community.”
How to register
Donations will be accepted until Dec. 6, and any parent who wishes to register a child for a toy can do so through today. To register a child, a parent must show an ID, child’s Social Security, birth certificate and proof of residency through a bill or lease.
Dorsey said they are not asking for any financial information and parents should not be embarrassed to register their children. Because this is a local drive, he said, the effect should be the opposite of embarrassment.
“The Auburn Toy Drive is different from a lot of national toy drive organizations,” Dorsey said. “This is local and it is local people and it is people in this community, and so there is not anything that would be embarrassing to (parents) … those that need the service, we want to make it available to them.”
Children can be registered from 10-11 a.m. today at the Auburn Police Division at 141 N. Ross St. Gifts may be delivered to the police station or the fire station at 543 W. Magnolia Ave.
Life Storage also will accept donations at its two locations — 1231 Gatewood Drive and 2020 S. College St.
Making donations
Dorsey said that monetary donations won’t be accepted; however, any people or businesses who want to help may do so by purchasing as many toys as they would like at Walmart. If the donors call the Public Safety Division, Dorsey said staffers will come pick the gifts up from the store.
Gifts are delivered to children ages 2-8 and do not need to be specified by age. The department and volunteers will handle sorting the gifts by age.
In the past, bikes donated from businesses have been a hit, Dorsey said.
“I say this every year, this is a great community,” he said. “We live in a community that is very supportive of public safety in general and then also of those needs of their neighbors … I don’t know of a lot of things that are more rewarding than providing for those kids.”
