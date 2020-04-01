Auburn city officials issued a reminder to dog owners Tuesday that they should keep their dogs “under restraint at all times” for the safety of both the dog and the community.
Dogs are not permitted to access another person’s property without the consent of the property owner.
A dog is considered “under restraint” when any one of the following conditions are in place:
1. The dog is confined in a building, fenced pen or fenced yard on its owner’s property or on the property of another person with their consent.
2. The dog is leashed.
3. The dog is tethered — in accordance with section 4-17 — on its owner’s property or on the property of another person with the other person’s permission. The dog must be tethered so that it cannot access public property or other private property.
4. The dog, though not meeting any of the conditions above, is in a peaceful attitude on the property of its owner and is wearing rabies vaccination tags.
Dogs may be allowed off-leash at Auburn’s dog parks, including Kiesel Park and Town Creek Park, but only if the dog is “under immediate and effective voice control” of their owners.
The city’s announcement added that all gatherings of 10 people or more are prohibited at all city parks through April 30. Visitors should stay at least 6 feet apart, and city playgrounds are closed through April 30.
For more information, go to auburnalabama.org/environmental-services/animal-control or auburn alabama.org/city-code to review Sections 4-16 and 4-17 pertaining to leash laws.
