The Auburn City Council approved a name change Tuesday night for Mike Hubbard Boulevard near the Auburn University Regional Airport.
Mike Hubbard Boulevard will now be a continuation of Bent Creek Road, after on the recommendation made in May by the city’s planning commission.
The new section of Bent Creek Road goes north from East Glenn Avenue to the airport terminal.
“What became Mike Hubbard Boulevard was dedicated in 2008 when the Auburn University Regional Airport was preparing to build its new terminal, constructed in 2010, on the eastern side of its runway,” said the city’s e-packet.
Council members Brett Smith and Beth Witten recused themselves from the vote.
Council member Tommy Dawson voted against the motion and said he has heard from several constitutentss wanting different names for the road.
However, other names for the road can still be submitted for another change. Council member Connie Fitch-Taylor said she was in favor of voting for Bent Creek Road, with the possibility of changing it again later.
The council also approved a development agreement with the Country Club of Auburn, LLC.
The Country Club is renovating a restaurant, which will include a putting green and outdoor space.
“The redevelopment of this facility is critical to create synergy for new and existing commercial retail at the intersection of South College Street and South Donahue Drive,” the city’s e-packet stated. “... Not only will this redevelopment provide additional tax base to the vicinity while rehabilitating a presently vacant facility, the project will bring patrons to the area’s existing retail offerings as well as the nearby expansion in commercial real estate...”
The total investment will cost the Country Club LLC $205,000 and create 22 jobs — with a rebate from the city of $2,727 per job for up to six years or $60,000, whichever comes first.
Other Business
Many of the council members wore orange Tuesday night for National Gun Violence Awareness Day. Mayor Ron Anders said that the city plans to make a proclamation for National Gun Violence Day on Friday.
Council member Steven Dixon also shared that the council will be celebrating local high school graduates with a video, local advertisements and a radio message from the mayor.
City Manager Jim Buston announced vacancies on the Downtown Design Review Committee, the Historic Preservation Commission, the Auburn Public Library Board and the Cemeteries Advisory Board.
The council voted to install five stop signs and a speed limit sign in the Auburn Links Crossing Subdivision.
The council voted to amend the city’s zoning ordinance amendments.
