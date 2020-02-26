An Auburn University researcher has landed a federal grant to study racial differences in sodium and blood pressure regulation
The National Institutes of Health has awarded Austin Robinson, a School of Kinesiology assistant professor, $764,093 over five years for the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute Career Development Award to study racial differences in serum sodium and blood pressure regulation.
Robinson is researching why African Americans in particular are more likely to have diminished cardiovascular function after eating high amounts of dietary sodium.
“I’m broadly interested in how nutrition and physical activity influence our blood vessel health,” Robinson said. “Most of what I research is peripheral blood vessels in the arms and legs and how nutrition affects that. This is important because blood vessel function controls our blood pressure and blood flow to all of our organs, like the kidneys and brain.”
For this particular award from NIH, Robinson will be studying the impacts of an acute, single meal.
“We know African Americans have the highest prevalence of cardiovascular disease of any race or ethnic group in the country. We also know that black individuals are most likely to be salt sensitive. If they eat a high-salt diet, they are more likely to experience an increase in blood pressure at rest,” he said. “The purpose of this grant is to determine why that is. If I could use my expertise to research health behaviors and lifestyle components that can contribute to these health disparities, that would be huge.”
The researcher also is looking to see if people who regularly exercise and eat healthful diets are offered some protection against the high sodium feeding.
“Nearly 9 in 10 Americans consume too much sodium, but black individuals are more prone to salt-sensitive hypertension and experience adverse cardiovascular comorbidities associated with high dietary salt,” he said. “We want to determine if other lifestyle factors, such as habitual dietary patterns and physical activity, can curb some of the negative effects of a high-salt diet and maybe reduce some of these health disparities.”
Robinson’s lab will start collecting data for the current study in about one month. People interested in learning more about the study can contact his lab at nvpl019@auburn.edu.
For more information on Robinson and his research, follow him on Twitter at @AusRob_PhD or visit https://aub.ie/NVRL.
