Lisa van der Reijden is making lemonade out of the lemons she’s been handed when it comes to her restaurant.
“We’re just trying to be creative,” she said.
Van der Reijden is the owner of Lucy’s, an Auburn restaurant serving up modern-American food since June 2018.
Lucy’s closed its dining room due to the coronavirus outbreak in March, forcing van der Reijden to lay off 99 percent of her staff.
“Well immediately once that decision was made I had to make some really tough decisions,” she said. “But we can’t afford to pay people if we don’t have any business.”
Despite all the financial and mental stones thrown at van der Reijden, she says she’s remained positive and has tried to find the bright spot during a dark time.
“I do feel very positive about things,” she said.
New avenues
Lucy’s was gearing up for a busy spring schedule with a new menu release and a fully booked graduation weekend when things suddenly came to a halt at the end of Auburn’s spring break.
“On Tuesday (March 17) we immediately knew that we had to pivot,” van der Reijden said.
It was days later that she and other restaurant owners decided to close their on-premise dining. From there, van der Reijden and her team went to game planning what’s next.
“We immediately just put our heads down and tried to figure out how we could, you know, make the business survive so we could get through this and then we could reopen and give those people their jobs back,” she said. “I just immediately went into overdrive mode and got into how we could pivot.”
In a matter of hours, Lucy’s general manager set up an online ordering platform to help streamline curbside pickup, the chef’s started retooling the menu and the bar manager began working on how to continue to legally sell alcohol.
“Everything just had to be re-thought through,” van der Reijden said.
Instead of thinking negatively about being forced to make changes, van der Reijden saw the coronavirus outbreak as a way to push her business into doing things she never thought were possible.
“When there is time you can start thinking about your business in different ways,” she explained. “Just sort of thinking about what we can do differently as a business and how we can make things happen even with just a few people has been interesting and eye-opening.”
Financial hit
Lucy’s runs on a cadence with Auburn University, van der Reijden explained. So once the university closed for the semester, Lucy’s immediately took a financial hit.
“It’s an enormous financial hit for the business,” she said. “So if Auburn University students are not here it definitely impacts our business and just the schedule.”
Van der Reijden’s restaurant is also a baby business, which also has its own financial implications.
“We don’t have stockpiles of cash that we can draw from in order to stay alive,” she explained.
Despite the financial cloud looming over her head, van der Reijden still thinks about others who are involved in her business.
“I think about not only my staff,” she said. “I think about the entire food chain, our suppliers, our farmers, everybody’s impacted by this, not just our business but the businesses that we support.”
Van der Reijden has already begun trying to figure out ways to help the staff that she has had to lay off due to the coronavirus.
“We considered all kinds of different scenarios and how we could hopefully start to pool the tips and get donations for our people who aren’t here and hopefully try and support them also during this time,” she said.
What she’s doing now
Van der Reijden has evolved her business into offering online ordering, curbside pickup, delivery and more.
“This is just really the ideal set up for our curbside business and everyone just seems so happy,” she said while sitting at the café window of Lucy’s. “I think people like getting out of the house and coming up here and it makes them feel good and maybe they can forget about what’s going on in the world right now.”
Lucy’s offers cocktail kits made by the head barman and family meals. Its online ordering platform also has a place where patrons can donate to the staff that’s been laid off.
The restaurant also keeps up with all its sanitary practices, following federal guidelines, to make sure all food served is safe. But for van der Reijden, she just wants to continue to do what she loves — feeding the community.
“We continuingly want to make people smile when they come to Lucy’s,” van der Reijden said. “We want people to feel like this is still a bright spot in their day when they come here.”
