The city of Auburn will host the fourth annual Krewe De Tigris Mardi Gras Parade on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
The parade will begin at 2:30 p.m., but events in the spirit of Mardi Gras will begin as early as 10 a.m., with the kickoff of The Krewe Krawl — participants purchase a wristband to receive discounts from the local shops.
The 2020 Mardi Gras theme is All that Jazz determined by the 2020 king Matt Peck and queen Mary Kate Hughes.
Hughes and her court have organized philanthropic activities where Krewe members participated in a toy drive for Toys for Tots, food collections and workday for the Food Bank of East Alabama and a coat drive for BigHouse Foundation.
The parade route will be reversed from previous years, beginning east on Thatch Avenue, north on Gay Street, west on Tichenor Avenue and south on North College Street down to Toomer’s Corner. Streets along the parade route will close at 2 p.m. and reopen after parade has concluded. Magnolia Avenue will remain closed between Gay and College streets until 6 p.m.
The parade will feature New Orleans brass band, Where Y’at, and over 50 parade entries including a queen and king float, official Krewe de Tigris floats, community organizations and business floats. Parade-goers will have multiple opportunities to catch beads, commemorative doubloons, cups, and koozies with the Krewe crest.
Traffic will be heavy in the city already due to several events happening in the area and on Auburn University’s campus.
The Auburn University basketball team will play the University of Tennessee in Auburn’s arena at 11 a.m.
The Auburn baseball team also has a three-day tournament against UCF this weekend.
More cars than normal will be out and about Saturday and with the road closures, travelers will likely need extra time to reach their destinations.
