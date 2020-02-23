Cedric Anderson, a 27-year veteran of the Auburn Police Division, will take over March 1 as the city’s police chief.
“I want to see us just continue to build on the existing relationships that we have with the community,” Anderson said. “I also want to see us continue to build on the success of the previous chiefs. We’ve been fortunate here at Auburn to have a succession of chiefs that have all done a wonderful job in the position.”
Anderson’s ascendance is thanks to current Chief Paul Register’s promotion to Public Safety director in early January.
The new chief, a graduate of Auburn University, said things in the division have been running as smoothly as ever since the transition was announced. He said that people in the community shouldn’t even notice a change. Things should continue to run on track.
“The quality of service is not going to change,” Anderson said. “The Police (division) is going to continue to provide the best police service anywhere. We believe in what we’re doing, we try to do it to the best of our ability, and we’re going to continue to do that.”
He gave credit for his promotion to those who have inspired, encouraged and led him over the years.
“The people that invested in me throughout my career, they had been successful in their efforts,” Anderson said. “From Day One, the people that were already a part of the organization, they saw something in me that made them want to take the time to assist me throughout my career.”
“And so I think about all the previous chiefs of police that I worked under and the way they mentored and groomed me. I think about other law enforcement professionals that came along before me. You know, men like John Lockhart, John Dunn, so many folks that assisted me along the way.”
Throughout his two-plus decades in the division, Anderson faced many of the same challenges that other law enforcement officials have, such as time away from family.
“Everything that I sacrificed was so that somebody else could benefit,” he said. “So to me it was always worthwhile, because I always knew too, that the people I was doing that for, they’d do the same thing for me in turn.
“Like I said, I’ve always worked with a wonderful group of professionals and people that love the job, love to get out there and do the job, so we kind of make those sacrifices for one another.”
Anderson said that just as former chiefs and officers poured into him, over the years he has been able to do the same thing for younger officers.
“Being able to see young officers come in and learn the profession and see them develop a passion for it like I have, that to me is rewarding,” he said. “Because you realize when you see that level of passion, they’re doing it because they believe in it. They do it because it’s something they feel like they were called to.
“So when you have an opportunity to help someone along in their career and get them to that point, at the end of the day you feel good about that situation.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.