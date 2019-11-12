The Auburn City School Board of Education has made it easier for high school students to earn college credit before graduating.
The school board approved a dual enrollment agreement between itself and Auburn University Tuesday night.
High school seniors will be able to enroll in the university’s program while still working through the school system and receive college credit for the courses they take at the same time, thanks to the new deal.
Dual-enrollment programs have been praised for encouraging and incentivizing high school students to pursue a college degree.
The National Center for Education Statistics reported that from 2002-11, the number of students participating in dual enrollment programs rose by 80 percent.
Construction updates
The board also received updates on construction at Cary Woods Elementary and Drake Middle schools.
Tim Cantey of TCU Consulting Services told board members that both projects are progressing as planned, with the elementary school expected to be ready for the 2020-21 school year.
Drake Middle School, despite having to undergo two phases of construction, will be ready for students and teachers the following 2021-22 school year.
The second phase of construction for Drake Middle School will involve some demolition of existing buildings, including a new entrance for the school facing Donahue Drive instead of Spencer Avenue.
As a result, the school’s address will be changed to 655 Donahue Drive as of July 1, 2020.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.