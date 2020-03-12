Auburn University’s recent Diversity Promising Practices conference tackled the workplace issues of diversity, equity and inclusion.
Leaders throughout the country recently joined with local officials inside the Auburn University Hotel and Dixon Conference Center to speak and learn more about inclusion and diversity in the workplace for two days in February.
“Auburn University is committed to serving the citizens of Alabama, the region, the country and the world for that matter,” said Bill Hardgrave, university provost. “Given this responsibility, we continue to work tirelessly to serve as a resource, as a leader advancing organizational inclusion and diversity.”
This conference was the third that Auburn University hosted for diversity and inclusion.
“Our team has worked diligently to create a signature learning experience that will really, I think, elevate your ability to lead and navigate through an increasingly diverse organizational work environment, while also providing you with practical skills and strategies to maintain your passion for this critical work,” said Taffye Benson Clayton, associate provost and vice president for inclusion and diversity.
The conference included workshops led by professionals from across the country and different organizations.
“Breaking the Binaries: Expanding our Understanding and Support of Sexual and Gender Diversity on Campus” was led by Brian Patchcoski, director of the center for sexual and gender diversity at Penn State University.
“Examining the Benefits of Inclusive Leadership” was led by Camilla Collins, diversity and inclusion director for CNS insurance.
“Let’s Talk about Age: Embracing Generational Diversity in the Workforce” was led by Lori Trawinski, director of banking and finance for the AARP Public Policy Institute.
These three workshops were only a sampling of the topics covered in the 21 different sessions. Certain conversations were held for the entire audience, in addition to the workshops:
“Accelerating Organizational Change through Inclusion: Strategies for Institutional Transformation” included thought leaders from universities across the country: Carol E. Henderson, vice provost for diversity and inclusion, chief diversity officer and adviser to the president for Emory University; Marco Barker, vice chancellor for diversity and inclusion at the University of Nebraska- Lincoln and Christine Taylor, vice president and associate provost for diversity, equity and inclusion at the University of Alabama.
Clayton served as a moderator for the three participants.
Henderson said she began work in diversity and inclusion while teaching, realizing that promoting diversity and inclusion can begin in the classroom.
Taylor said that she was born for work in inclusion and diversity.
“There were life circumstances that framed my experience,” she said. “So my mom used to always say, ‘you’ve been spending your entire life getting ready for this work’, as I was one of five children to integrate my elementary school.”
Clayton asked the three what they saw as the biggest challenges to inclusion and diversity.
Baker attributed challenges to public attitude. Henderson said that the lack of awareness is a barrier to goals, that people are unaware of what diversity, equity and inclusion truly are.
“People assume that diversity is a new thing,” Taylor said. “So, newsflash, the world has always been diverse. We have created systemic barriers to make our spaces un-diverse. Which means we have the power to undo what we’ve done and that takes courage.”
Embracing diversityEach has incorporated inclusivity into their environments differently.
Taylor said that each member of her university, her group, has a role to play in diversity, equity and inclusion.
“I think being able to be very clear and articulate what we’re aiming for is so incredibly important so that we can then have that first and then building accountability to meet that particular value,” Baker said.
The conference was closed with keynote lunch and a discussion on “Embracing Generation Diversity in the Workforce” by Ernest Adams, vice president and chief diversity and inclusion officer for Danaher Corp.
Just like the speakers in the conference’s first lecture, Adams said that inclusion and diversity were part of his life from a young age.
“I didn’t grow up doing this work (diversity and inclusion), but I grew up as a black, gay man, so therefore I grew up doing this work,” he said.
Adams had participants talk with one another, discuss bias, their own experiences and how each is unique.
Everyone will have bias, he said, but there are steps for managing the filters of bias.
“You have to acknowledge that filters exist,” Adams said is the first step. “You have to acknowledge that bias exists.”
The second step, he said, is to identify the bias that is internalized.
“This stuff is really deep, which is why I asked you ‘do you really know yourself?’ Adams said. “So you’ve got to really think about, what have I internalized?”
