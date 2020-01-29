Guy Mount, an assistant professor at Auburn University, posed a question to a room full of students Thursday. Has life for African Americans gotten better, worse or stayed the same over the last decade?
He posed the question separately to the Caucasians in the room and the African Americans. Although both groups had a majority in favor of “stayed the same,” exponentially more African Americans in the room chose “worse” than Caucasians.
Auburn University held its second lunch and learn this week, “Race in America: A Reflection of the Last Decade,” in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration Week led by Mount.
Some students attended as part of their classes, while others simply wanted to learn or listen to the conversation.
“I came today because I like to hear other people’s analysis of the black community as a whole and the evolution of how black people have flown through society,” said Jasmine Johnson, a freshman at Auburn.
Mount characterized the 2010s by how they affected race in American and African Americans as a whole through movements and events such as the 2008 recession, the rise of twitter and movements like #BlackLivesMatter.
Although the recession began in 2008, it affected many African Americans and how they would move forward for the rest of the decade.
“You had 20 million jobs worldwide that were lost permanently, and millions of more jobs just kind of went away,” Mount said. “And this is the story of industrialization, and a lot of the issues that we’ve got here today is the result of these jobs leaving, disappearing. There’s simply not work for people to do, and this where we get the rise of mass incarceration.”
Unemployment was on average hovering at 10 percent, but for African Americans, that number was closer to 20 percent, Mount said.
“This is an old saying in black communities, right that says, ‘When America catches a cold, black America gets pneumonia,’” he said. “So the great recession happens, it doesn’t hit everyone equally.”
Throughout the decade, as the world changed, African Americans took to social media and created their own place for change and support.
“That’s an entirely new medium and landscape that’s used by the state, used by guys like Trump and Obama to organize and do things, but its also used by activists,” Mount said.
Occupy Wall Street began in September 2011 and was a movement to protest the government.
“The mantra, that you remember, was we are the 99 percent,” Mount said. “The 99 percent of the population, that part of the population that has so little wealth. The 1 percent who has the vast, vast majority of the global wealth, that was the opposition.”
Occupy Wall Street didn’t meet the needs of everyone, however, Mount said, and Occupy the Hood was born.
“This is where black and brown communities took that occupation tactic and starting applying it to almost every single U.S. city,” he said.
Black Lives Matter began in 2013 with the acquittal of Trayvon Martin’s killer, Mount said.
The original statement was written, hashtagged and shared by three African American women: Alicia Garza, Patrisse Cullors and Opal Tometi, he said.
“These women, these are three queer black women who had been organizing around labor, around unions, around all kinds of things,” Mount said. “So they were experienced activists.”
Mount discussed the idea of reparations, where the idea came from, its history and where the idea sits today.
“Where does that bring us?” he said. “To me, it brings us to one place, and that’s reparations. I don’t think you, and they can prove this, by the way, you’re not going to fix any of this in the absence of (reparations).”
Reparations began in 1783 with Belinda Sutton, an enslaved woman, who began a petition requesting compensation for her previously enslaved time.
Throughout the 1800s and 1900s, the idea was pushed along through figures such as Callie House and Queen Mother Moore, Mount said.
“Most of these things I pretty much already knew from my dad and my family teaching me because when you’re little, your parents and your family already teach you those kinds of things when you grow up as a black person in America,” Johnson said. “So for me, it was just a reiteration and also learning about other different black figures who I didn’t know about already.”
