Coronavirus concerns triggered a big move Thursday by Auburn University, while other local institutions continue to opt for a wait-and-see approach.
AU officials announced that students and faculty will be doing coursework online only, as of Monday and continuing through April 10.
“The Auburn Family faces many unknowns about this virus,” Auburn President Jay Gogue stated in the university’s announcement. “We are taking these unprece-dented steps based on our utmost concern for the health and well-being of Auburn students, faculty and staff. In the meantime, we continue working with public health and emergency preparedness officials to make decisions in the best interest of the campus community and to help stop the spread of COVID-19.”
Students should avoid campus after spring break, according to the statement. Students who believe it necessary to return to campus to collect personal items should contact housing@auburn.edu.
A decision on when students can return to campus will be made later. Faculty will contact students regarding their academic coursework.
University Senate President Nedret Billor, a math professor, said Thursday that the faculty has been kept in the loop throughout the decision-making process.
“The university administration has been working with the Senate leadership since the COVID-19 problem started,” Billor said.
So far, Auburn is the only local school making such a move; however, Troy University in Dothan and the University of Alabama each announced moves Thursday similar to that of Auburn.
Southern Union Community College spokeswoman Shondae Brown told the Opelika-Auburn News that the school has no plans yet to alter any of its operations at this time, except for idling sports until March 30.
Also, Opelika City Schools issued the following statement Thursday:
“The Opelika City Schools plan on having a regular school day on Friday, March 13, 2020, and dismiss for spring break. Students should plan to return to school on Monday, March 23, 2020.
“If for any reason those plans change due to decisions made by the Alabama Department of Public Health and the State Department of Education regarding Coronavirus COVID-19, parents will be notified by school messenger and through the local media.”
Lee County Schools took a similar line, putting out a statement on Instagram that indicated they are watching public developments around the virus outbreak but have no immediate plans to change schedules or instruction time.
AU will continue normal operations, but the staff is encouraged to use remote work and social distancing as appropriate.
Other Auburn University actions in effect through April 10:
All university events, including sporting events, are canceled.
All university domestic and international travel is suspended.
Dining facilities, libraries and residence halls will be closed. University officials will make arrangements for international students and others who are unable to return home.
Decisions have not yet been made on spring commencement, summer study-abroad programs or other events and activities beyond April 10.
The university medical clinic remains open. People exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms should immediately call the Auburn Medical Clinic at 334-844-9825 before visiting the clinic.
Students with vehicles parked on campus due to spring break will not have to move them during this period.
Auburn’s COVID-19 information page — https://ocm.auburn.edu/news/coronavirus/ — will be updated daily.
