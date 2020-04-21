Auburn Parks and Recreation is finding a way to continue to serve the community and provide an essential service. The department is holding a Curbside City Market to connect people with local farmers.
“We thought that this was a good opportunity to get our local farmers some business,” said Sarah Cooke, Auburn Parks & Recreation Aquatics and Special Events Coordinator.
The department intended to hold a Strawberry City Market prior to the kickoff of its summer city markets. The market, however, had to be canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Cook and the rest of the department decided to put their heads together to think of an alternative option.
“We thought about the idea of doing like a drive-through city market, and we played around with that for a little bit and then somehow we ended up doing it curbside,” she said. “It really just started to get the local farmers some business.”
The curbside market has gotten positive feedback from both the community and local farmers so far.
“I’ve had people from Columbus (Georgia) want to come drop off orders, so it’s been a really positive experience,” Cook said.
The hope is that the Curbside City Market is only temporary before the department can kick off its first City Market of the season May 16. But if the need is there, the curbside city market may become more permanent.
“If it goes well and we’re still social distancing in the next couple months then yes it’s definitely a possibility that we will do it more,” Cook said.
The marketThe Curbside City Market is set to take place Saturday, April 25, but those who wish to support local farmers must place their orders by 5 p.m. Tuesday and pay with cash.
The order forms allow people to pick a designated pick-up time between 8 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Saturday.
“We ask them to pull into the Harris Center parking lot from East Drake Avenue, and they just pull under the awning at the Harris Center,” Cook said. “We’ll come out, ask their name, they’ll pop their trunk and we will bring it out to them. We’ll be wearing masks and gloves.”
Order forms can be found online at https://www.auburnalabama.org/parks/programs/city-market/. Forms and payment must be turned in by 5 p.m. Tuesday to the Harris Center mailbox, 425 Perry St., or the form can be emailed to citymarket@auburnalabama.org.
