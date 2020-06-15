Fourth of July celebrations will look a little different this year in Auburn.

The city announced Monday that it will host a July 4 drive-in fireworks celebration at Duck Samford Stadium, Duck Samford and Bo Cavin Baseball field and other surrounding parking lots. The show will begin at 9 p.m.

Fireworks will be set off at the old water tower site on East University Drive, next to Duck Samford Park.

The Samford Baseball Field 1-3 will be closed to public to accommodate the fireworks shoot site. The fireworks can be seen as far as the Auburn Mall parking lot and homes in the surrounding area, said the city.

Attendees are asked to remain in their vehicle while watching the firework show. A patriotic song medley can be heard on 97.7 Kicker FM during the show.

East University Drive from Annalue Drive to Kent Drive will be closed at 8 p.m. since the fireworks show is a drive-in.

For more information contact Auburn Parks and Recreation (334) 501-2930.

Opelika canceled its Fourth of July celebration and fireworks in April due to the threat of COVID-19.​

