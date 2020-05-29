Auburn University will resume in-campus instruction for its second summer mini-semester as a dress rehearsal for welcoming back students to campus this fall.
“Following the Governor's guidelines, Auburn is preparing to start re-opening our campus to students slowly," said Provost Bill Hardgrave in a press release. "... With the new guidance from the state, we can utilize instructional delivery modalities that will enable our campus to implement important protocols as we prepare for the broader re-entry of students this fall.”
Reopening the campus means taking safety precautions.
“The university will employ a mobile COVID-19 health check for all students and faculty, and safe social distancing will be followed in classrooms,” according to the press release.
All faculty are being asked to create a "syllabus B' in the event of a resurgence of the coronavirus and a return to full remote instruction.
Auburn’s second summer mini-term will begin June 29. Students can take their courses in person, online or with blended courses.
"Hyflex" courses provide a structure that gives students the flexibility of attending sessions in the classroom, participating online or doing both through synchronous delivery.
Approximately 3,000 students will attend the summer courses, and the 150 faculty members will be able to choose which learning method will work best for their class.
“The second summer mini-term will allow us to glean important information for the fall," Hardgrave said. "The current plan is to implement some key elements for summer that we see as necessary for fall and prepare to welcome our students, faculty and staff back to learning environments that support the well-being of our campus."
