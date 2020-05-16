Auburn city officials announced Friday that they are working on a phased plan to reopen all city facilities by June 1.
“This plan will include guidelines to ensure the safety of all city employees and visitors. As of now, city facilities will remain closed to the public. Details on the phased reopening will be announced in the coming days,” said city spokesman David Dorton.
The Auburn City Council declared a state of emergency March 17 in response to increasing concerns about the spread of COVID-19. City officials followed guidance from Gov. Kay Ivey’s office and shut down local retailers, restaurants and bars in an effort to contain the spread of COVID-19.
Auburn Parks and Recreation Director Becky Richardson followed up a few days later by closing all indoor recreation areas, including the Frank Brown Recreation Center, Jan Dempsey Arts Center, Harris Center and Dean Road Recreation Center. All parks and rec programming was also scuttled.
All city meetings have been conducted via remote conferencing since the end of March. Dorton told the Opelika-Auburn News on Friday that Tuesday’s City Council meeting will be via remote as well, but city officials are hoping the council can meet in person June 2.
In the meantime, Auburn city staff will continue to serve residents via online applications, email, social media and phone. Those with an immediate need should call 334-501-7307, where staff will work to individually meet needs. Visit auburnalabama.org/coronavirus for more information in the coming days.
The move comes a few days after Opelika city officials announced they will open all city buildings Monday, including the Sportsplex and several other parks facilities. Each building will have its own access rules to observe social distancing and limit coronavirus exposure for employees and residents alike.
“We are pleased to be opening our city buildings to the public, and we plan to take necessary precautions to protect our employees and citizens. We have developed protocol for each building and ask that you please follow these guidelines when you visit,” said Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.