An enrollment cap and an update on Auburn’s presidential search are expected when The university’s board of trustees meets Thursday and Friday at the Auburn University Hotel and Dixon Conference Center.
The trustees are scheduled to vote Friday on capping the Auburn campus enrollment at 25,000 students per year, with freshman classes no bigger than 5,000. There would be a target of 60 percent for in-state freshman accepted onto campus. Should space be tight on the main campus, freshman applicants and transfers would be redirected to the university’s Montgomery campus.
The moves are in response to public concerns about heavy traffic and rising housing prices in and around the city of Auburn, as well as the recent boom in private student housing developments popping up in the city’s neighborhoods.
Presidential search
Board President Pro Tem Wayne Smith could discuss the presidential search Friday, according to Brian Keeter, the university director of public affairs. He told board members in July that a listening tour to get input from all campus stakeholders and alumni would happen “when we think the time is right,” according to Keeter.
“It’s possible [President] Pro Tem Wayne Smith may address it again at this upcoming board meeting because it is on everyone’s minds – faculty, staff, students, alums – everybody is curious,” said Keeter, who was quick to add, “… not that anyone is anxious to get rid of our interim president, because everyone seems to like him.”
Former President Jay Gogue returned to Auburn on an interim basis this past summer when Steven Leath stepped down after just two years at the university’s helm.
Also on the agenda
Gogue will propose a 2 percent increase in housing fees for the 2020-21 academic year, which averages out to an extra $120 or so per student over 2019-20. CFO and Vice President Kelli Shomaker is set to discuss tuition increases for next year; however, her proposal was not included with board materials ahead of Thursday’s committee work.
Members will do committee work Thursday and meet Friday morning to take formal votes. There will also be updates on several proposed building projects as well:
• The university announced Saturday that Auburn alum Walt Woltosz and his wife Ginger have committed $10 million to build a new performance center for the university’s football program.
The trustees voted in in a specially called Oct. 28 meeting to hire Goodwyn, Mills, Cawood of Montgomery and the Kansas City-based firm of HOK Architects of Kansas City as consultants for the project, which doesn’t have a price tag as of yet;
• Village Residence Hall complex: This project would refurbish 484 suites by replacing existing flooring, casework, countertops, vanities and bathroom fixtures, with preliminary pricetag of $15-16 million;
• Quad Residence Hall: Upgraded fire alarm system for complex, expected to cost up to $1.3 million;
• Auburn University Hotel and Conference Center: This project would refurbish the 236 guest rooms, which last got facelifts in 2008. The $8-9 million project would replace furniture and soft goods, existing flooring, wall coverings, cabinets, closet units, vanities, and bathroom fixtures;
• The university’s Athletics Department wants to spend up to $4.25 million to replace Jordan-Hare Stadium’s current field lighting fixtures in the stadium with LED fixtures and light poles, primary because bulbs for the current lights are no longer being manufactured.
Follow Mike Eads on Twitter @MikeattheOAN and check out www.oanow.com Thursday and Friday for updates from the trustees’ meetings.
