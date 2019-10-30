Auburn University joined national efforts to raise awareness about domestic violence with several events this past week.
Lighting Samford Hall purple, the color for domestic violence, was one aspect of Auburn’s campaign, launched as part of domestic violence awareness month in October.
The events began with “Love Shouldn’t Hurt,” a display that students have occasionally brought to the Haley concourse throughout the week.
Students passed out free T-shirts on the concourse.
“People don’t realize how common (domestic violence) is,” said Kim Collamore, a sophomore at Auburn who participated in the campaign. “I think our statistic sheet says something like 39 percent of Alabama women experience domestic violence in a given year. And that’s a huge number, but you never hear about it.
“It’s so important that we do something to tackle the issue.”
Other university efforts included showing the film “Private Violence” and selling T-shirts to benefit the Domestic Violence Intervention Center.
Title IXKatherine Weathers, Auburn University’s deputy Title IX coordinator, spoke in the Office of Inclusion and Diversity, Cross Cultural Center for Excellence about that federal legislation, sexual harassment and other issues that students or faculty may face on campus.
Title IX includes a lot more than just athletics, Weathers said. Title IX encompasses sexual harassment and sexual assault among other matters outside of athletics.
Unfortunately, only 20 percent of students report sexual assault, she said. There are many reasons for this, including feeling ostracized, taking the blame on themselves or being worried about the state of their friend group.
Weathers told the audience how to report sexual violence, harassment or assaults. She also explained what could be considered assault, what are the signs of an incapacitated victim, what complicity looks like and more. She said sexual assault is three times more likely to happen in women ages 18-24 who are enrolled in college than in women overall. Women ages 18-24 who are not enrolled in college are four times more likely to be sexually assaulted than women overall.
Weathers said the reporting rates are even lower in domestic relationships. Domestic violence can be difficult to navigate, she said, because for college students, these relationships are often new.
Younger men and women may not understand what to consider a “normal, healthy” relationship, she said.
“Then they’re thinking ‘Well, maybe, I dunno, is this healthy?’,” Weathers said. “But if you’re asking that question, then the chances are, it’s not.”
Signs to watch include changes in behavior from one of the two involved or obvious physical signs like bruises. Other things to notice would be that the victim does not go out like they used to, due to their partner.
If the abuser is chronically verbally assaulting the victim and then apologizes for it or threatens either themselves or the victim, that would be considered abuse, Weathers said.
“Terrible people that say terrible things over text and call somebody names and ‘Why are you dressed like that?’, ‘Who were you talking to?’, ‘Why was he talking to you?, ‘I’m going to punch him in the face,’ that’s unhealthy,” Weathers said. “That’s moving into the physical, for sure, is relationship violence. The verbal is emotional violence.”
Auburn also held a candlelight vigil for the victims of domestic violence after the Title IX lunch.
Despite the fact that reporting numbers are low both nationally and on Auburn’s campus, there are a number of resources available to victims of sexual assault, sexual violence, sexual harassment or domestic violence.
Safe HarborSafe Harbor is Auburn University’s 24-hour hot line 334-844-SAFE (7233) — through which a victim can report domestic violence.
The information remains completely confidential; anything reported will stay with Safe Harbor and will not even be reported to the Title IX office.
“Safe Harbor believes, supports and assists students and employees of Auburn University who have experienced power-based personal violence including dating/domestic violence sexual assault and stalking/harassment,” its website said.
Other options include the Rape Counselors of East Alabama, the Unity Wellness Center and the Domestic Violence Intervention Center among more.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.