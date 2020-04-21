An Auburn University faculty member has died after testing positive for COVID-19.
Senior lecturer Roger Rice, who taught in Auburn’s McWhorter School of Building Science, died after contracting the virus.
“Auburn University is deeply sadden by the recent passing of senior lecturer Roger Rice, who taught in Auburn’s McWhorter School of Building Science,” Auburn University said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends at this time.”
The death has not been confirmed as being from COVID-19, Dr. Fred Kam, the medical director for the Auburn University Medical Clinic, told the Opelika-Auburn News.
Nine Auburn University employees and 11 students have tested positive, Kam added.
Case updateThe number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 continues to rise in east Alabama and the state.
There were 257 confirmed cases in Chambers County, 311 in Lee County, 26 in Macon County, 48 in Russell County and 193 in Tallapoosa County, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH).
There are 5,078 confirmed cases, 164 reported deaths and 113 confirmed deaths in Alabama.
East Alabama counties also continue to report deaths of resident that died after contracting the virus. There have been 13 reported deaths in Chambers County, 15 in Lee County, two in Macon County and 12 in Tallapoosa County, according to ADPH.
ADPH has confirmed 11 deaths in Chambers County, 11 in Lee County, two in Macon County and nine in Tallapoosa County.
