The Auburn University campus will stay closed through the end of June, according to a statement issued by university officials late Monday.
“Remote delivery of instruction will continue through Summer 2020 Sessions 1 and 2. A decision regarding course delivery for Session 3 (remotely or on-campus) will be made by June 1, 2020,” the statement read. “All university events are canceled through June 30.”
Current employees will be paid through May 9 at their regular rate of pay, even if they are unable to perform their normal job responsibilities; however, beginning May 10, the following will apply:
All Auburn employees working via remote should continue to do so through June 30;
Employees who can’t do their jobs remotely and aren’t working on campus will have to address their individual situations with their supervisors. Employees are expected to communicate with supervisors and seek approval of any absences during which they will not be available for work.
The university medical clinic will remain open. Those exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms should not come to work and should immediately call the Auburn Medical Clinic at 334-844-9825 before visiting the clinic.
Ivey
Gov. Kay Ivey will hold a joint press conference Tuesday to provide further updates on COVID-19, the governor’s office announced Monday.
State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris and members of the Executive Committee of Ivey’s Coronavirus Task Force will be joining the governor.
The news conference is set to begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Local casesEast Alabama counties saw nearly 70 new COVID-19 cases since Friday night, according to data provided by the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH).
Chambers County had 14 new cases since Friday, bringing the county’s total confirmed cases to 289 as of 6 p.m. Monday. Lee County saw 28 new cases of the virus, bringing the county’s total confirmed cases to 368 as of 6 p.m. Monday, according to ADPH.
Macon County saw seven new cases, bringing the county’s total confirmed cases to 34 as of 6 p.m. Monday. Tallapoosa County had 17 new cases since Friday, brining the county’s total confirmed cases to 275 as of 6 p.m. Monday, according to ADPH.
Russell County had no new cases since Friday. The county had 53 confirmed case of the virus as of 6 p.m. Monday.
There were 6,539 confirmed cases and 228 deaths in Alabama as of 6 p.m. Monday, according to ADPH.
More than 60 of the deaths reported in Alabama are local deaths.
There were 18 deaths in Chambers County, 24 in Lee County, two in Macon County and 17 in Tallapoosa County as of 6 p.m. Monday, according to ADPH.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.