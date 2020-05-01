Auburn University is planning to honor its spring 2020 graduates despite graduation being postponed until August.
“We are proud of this graduating class and appreciate their resilience throughout the many uncertainties and challenges resulting from this global pandemic,” said Provost Bill Hardgrave. “It is important that we recognize their scholarly achievements and do all we can to honor their hard work.”
Auburn President Jay Gogue is sending all spring 2020 graduates a commemorative gift box that includes a mortarboard, tassel, two printed commencement programs, an official Alumni Association pin, an academic honor cord for those students who met the criteria, a copy of the Auburn Creed and a graduate game-day button, the university announced Thursday.
Graduates can expect to start receiving gift boxes via mail beginning next week.
Auburn spring graduates can also contribute to a photo mosaic available on Auburn’s commencement website beginning Thursday. Graduates can upload one personal image from their time at Auburn to the university’s photo-mosaic platform, which will combine all submitted photos and take the shape of an interlocking AU when finished.
Students will be able to download the completed spring 2020 mosaic image and share it on their personal social media accounts beginning May 22.
Graduates can still upload images of themselves at three iconic campus locations using virtual backgrounds even though students won’t be on campus this weekend for commencement ceremonies as originally planned.
The virtual backgrounds can be accessed by visiting Auburn’s commencement website, www.auburn.edu/academic/provost/graduation, and clicking on the “Virtual Backgrounds” box.
This semester, Auburn is transitioning from rental cap and gowns to keepsake regalia that will ship to students. The order deadline for August commencement is June 1. Regalia can be ordered by visiting www.aubookstore.com/t-graduation-caps-gowns.aspx.
Auburn’s board of trustees conferred degrees for all spring graduates earlier in April, which allows those students to pursue employment or continue their education with the completion of their degrees.
All told, 4,538 degrees were awarded for the spring graduating class, the university said.
That breaks down to 124 doctoral degrees, 708 master’s degrees, 12 specialist degrees, 136 pharmacy degrees, 115 veterinary medicine degrees and the following bachelor’s degrees by college and school: Raymond J. Harbert College of Business, 838; College of Liberal Arts, 635; Samuel Ginn College of Engineering, 723; College of Sciences and Mathematics, 376; College of Education, 292; College of Architecture, Design and Construction, 199; College of Agriculture, 138; College of Human Sciences, 181; and the School of Forestry and Wildlife Sciences, 61.
The university announced in March the decision to host the spring and summer commencement ceremonies Aug. 8-9. Final August commencement event decisions are contingent on public health circumstances surrounding the global pandemic, Auburn added.
Traditionally, Auburn’s summer commencement program recognizes 1,500 graduates across two ceremonies.
The university will extend the event to multiple ceremonies across two days due to combining spring and summer exercises, provided the COVID-19 pandemic has subsided.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.