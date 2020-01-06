Employees and students at Auburn University have several opportunities throughout the year to participate in active-shooter training hosted by Auburn’s Campus Safety and Security department.
The website gunviolencearchive.org complied evidence on the number of active-shooter incidents that occurred in the country during 2019 in a report released earlier this month.
Close to 38,000 deaths occurred through gun violence in 2019, including homicide, murder, suicide and mass shootings.
The total number of mass shooting cases was nearly 400, according to the website.
Some of these incidents resulted in no deaths but in injuries. One incident that occurred Jan. 1 in Tallahassee, Florida, injured five people.
The Aug. 3 shooting in El Paso, Texas, however, had 22 killed and 24 injured.
Mass shootings have happened at concerts, malls, schools, churches and other spots. Due to the high prevalence and danger, many organizations around the country are promoting active-shooter training.
Auburn University offers employee active-shooter training once a month and student training three times a semester.
Chance Corbett, associate director in the department of campus safety and security, developed the course and said the university has continued teaching what to do in an active-shooter situation since 2009.
“We realized quickly that we needed something for our students and employees as well,” he said.
When people have thought through what they will do, they are more likely to react, he said.
The employee class is two hours long and includes an aspect that the student class does not: the responsibility of protecting students.
“Our training is an options-based training,” Corbett said. “We give options, we talk about incidents that have happened, things that have happened around the country, things that have happened both in our education but also other settings and give them options of how you might respond to this.”
When employees or students sign up for the class, they are presented with scenarios of what could happen to better familiarize them with the situation.
While many people choose to hide in an active shooter situation, there are other options, Corbett said.
“We also do a couple of things to demonstrate how some of the simple distraction techniques and ways to get away can be accomplished,” he said.
Campus Safety and Security wants more than just its faculty and students to be prepared. It has participated in outreach, teaching the course to the State Bar Association, Department of Labor, organizations in the community, groups on campus and more.
“I like to tell people that this is not about Auburn, this is about you and the rest of your life,” Corbett said. “You may be able to use anything we talk about here while you’re at Auburn or 10 years from now when you’re sitting at your desk and something happens. We want you to be ready.”
For more information, call Auburn University’s Campus Safety and Security department at 334-844-8888.
