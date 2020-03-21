Auburn University will finish the rest of the spring semester online and postpone its spring commencement as coronavirus cases continue to rise in Lee County.
University President Jay Gogue sent an email to Auburn students Friday afternoon announcing the change.
“The decision to transition all instruction to remote delivery was made to uphold the safety for all and support our students as they continue their academic journey,” he said. “By reducing the number of individuals on campus, Auburn continues to promote as much social distancing as possible to help slow the spread of the virus.”
Meanwhile, the number of confirmed virus cases in Lee County rose from 10 to 11 on Friday, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
There are now 106 confirmed cases in the state, with Jefferson County having nearly half of those cases with 50. There were 81 confirmed cases as of Friday morning. No deaths have been reported, according to ADPH.
The university is working on a plan to provide prorated refunds for on-campus housing and dining plans.
Students can expect to be contacted by University Housing if they need to retrieve belongings from campus residence halls, according to university officials.
Students are urged to not return to campus until they receive more information, according to university officials.
Auburn University Housing is working to develop an early-move-out plan and will be in contact with students early next week.
Final decisions regarding summer classes, programs and events have not been determined yet, but a decision is expected to be made soon.
Spring graduates will receive information about alternate commencement plans in the coming days.
“This was a very difficult decision made with careful thought and input from faculty, staff and, most importantly, our students,” said Gogue of the postponement of commencement. “Graduation is one of the most important events in the lives of our students, and I look forward to celebrating their accomplishments at a future date.”
University faculty and staff members who can work remotely have been asked to do so.
“The response of our campus community this week has been remarkable,” Gogue said. “Our students and faculty are embracing new approaches to teaching and learning while our staff is adjusting to a new form of work-life. One of the most extraordinary characteristics of the Auburn Family is our solidarity in times of crisis and need.”
The Auburn University Medical Clinic is shortening its hours to 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The clinic will be closed Saturday and Sunday.
Auburn also is postponing its college orientation program, Camp War Eagle, until further notice.
Virus casesLee County has 11 confirmed cases of coronavirus, the second-most of any county in the state.
East Alabama Medical Center will continue operating its drive-thru testing center during the weekend.
However, all appointment times are full for today and Sunday.
EAMC had 691 calls to the 334-528-SICK hotline Friday between 7:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Shelby County has 10 confirmed cases, while Madison County has seven cases, according to ADPH.
Elmore County has six confirmed cases, and Tuscaloosa County has four. Montgomery County has three confirmed cases, according to the health department.
Baldwin and Mobile counties have two confirmed cases each.
Calhoun, Chambers, Cullman, Jackson, Lamar, Lauderdale, Limestone, St. Clair, Talladega, Walker and Washington counties each have one confirmed case.
For the latest health department statistics visit, http://alabamapublic health.gov/infectious diseases/2019-corona virus.html.
