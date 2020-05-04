Auburn University is using a new grading policy during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Auburn University Parents’ and Family Association recently held a video question-and-answer session to talk about what is happening at the university, the new pass/fail grading policy and other questions being posed by the change in normal operations.
The Auburn campus was closed because of COVID-19.
The university will finish the semester online and the first two sessions of summer classes will also be held remotely, said Torey Palmer, administrator for the parent and family programs.
Whether the third session of summer instruction, which is held in July, will be held in person or online has yet to be announced, he said.
Additionally, university commencement ceremonies for the spring are postponed to the end of summer, Aug. 8-9, Palmer said. The specific dates and times for colleges within the university have not yet been announced, however.
Pass/fail optionPalmer, Ruthie Spiers, director of academic advising in the Office of the Provost, and Karen Battye, university registrar in the Office of the Registrar covered the grading policy.
The university is offering a pass/fail option to students. Students can choose to keep the letter grade they are assigned, or switch their grade to an SP/SS/UU option.
Any SP/SS/UU option will not factor into a student’s GPA, Spiers said. SP is a designation that relates to a grade of C or better, she said. SS designates a D or better and UU is equivalent to failing the class and the student won’t receive credit.
“[This] allows us to continue to hold to certain standards and operations that we already have,” she said.
The different designations are necessary, Spiers said, because some classes require a C or better for the student to pass in certain majors. Therefore, if a student receives a SS or UU, they will not pass a class that requires a C, though the grade will still not affect the student’s GPA, she said.
The decision to switch a grade to an SP/SS/UU does not have to be made now, Spiers emphasized. In fact, a student won’t need to make the decision until final grades come out.
“The resounding message that we’re trying to give students is that you don’t have to make these decisions right now,” she said. “Keep doing your very best. Know that we understand. Talk to your faculty, talk to your advisors.”
Working with advisorsAdditionally, the decision has to be made with an academic advisor, she said. This is to ensure that the student is making the best choice for their education and not rushing into a decision.
“Auburn has chosen to not allow students to do that independently, without having to have those conversations with their academic advisor, and I think that because those conversation are so important,” Battye said. “Even though it’s an extra step we’re asking the students to take, we just feel like it’s really important to have those conversations.”
The student can decide if they want the pass/fail option after they see their A-F grade.
Palmer said there will be instances where it is in the student’s best interest to keep their letter grade rather than convert to the pass/fail options.
Some parents asked about their students converting their grades and how that might affect grad school admissions.
Palmer said that the university is still looking at how grad schools would handle pass/fail options. The coronavirus pandemic is unprecedented for everyone, he said, but they are still trying to learn those answers.
Students will have until June 1 to decide whether they want to convert a grade to a pass/fail option, Spiers said. Graduating seniors, however, should expect more information on how this will affect them soon.
There is also a Q&A website: aub.ie/spring2020pf.
Viewers also asked about parking passes, online classes and more.
Palmer said that as far as he knows, there has not been any information on refunds for parking passes. Additionally, the university has not discussed, to his knowledge, refunding students for classes that are now taken online, that may not have the same level of education.
Other viewers wanted to know about the structure of summer classes.
Spiers assured viewers that though classes will be online this summer, things will be different. For one thing, students taking classes that require labs may want to talk to their advisors, she suggested.
Shared concernsSome viewers were concerned with the level of teaching students have been receiving from professors.
“I would strongly encourage students to not be afraid to talk to their professors and just share that maybe they are struggling to keep up with the transition and perhaps a different format of assignments, certainly a different format of instruction,” Spiers said.
“To not be afraid to ask questions, too. I think it’s helpful to the professor probably to see, to hear maybe where something may not be clear.”
Some professors may not be holding office hours, which is something many students need. Palmer said he always tells his students, the worst a professor can say is no, always ask. They worst they can say is that they won’t hold office hours.
“The reality is, it’s a big change,” Spiers said. “So please, encourage your students to ask questions.”
