Auburn Youth Programs organizers had to think outside the box when it came to this year’s summer camp experience.
The Auburn Youth Programs, affiliated with Auburn University, offers courses for students in elementary school all the way through high school during the summers; however, due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s courses will be virtual offerings.
“Unfortunately, our world has changed and we are moving more virtual and more digital and even more online than we were in the past,” said Amanda Salatto, marketing and program developer for the Office of Professional and Continuing Education. “And so I think in the future you’re going to see a grasping of an online concept even for summer camp.”
Some programs are geared for younger kids and others for kids of all ages, such as the summer reading program which accommodates children from age four up through college students and adults.
“These camps are very popular and kids come from not just the United States, but from other parts of the world and they want to be a part of these summer camp programs and since nobody’s really able to travel to these camps, this at least gives them some kind of connection to Auburn University and the area they are passionate in,” said Jim Franklin, assistant director of youth programs. “So it may not be the same hands-on experience but it’s as close as we can get them to that.”
Camps are designed to pique any interest from game design to world affairs. Total, the Auburn Youth Programs is offering about 110 camps and courses virtually.
Since the camps are virtual, the price has decreased on many.
“We want to stress, especially for the local Auburn/Opelika audience: In the past, the price of the camps was right around $799, and I think that that price might have deterred some of the local audience,” Salatto said. “But I think one of the selling points of the virtual camps is that there is a huge range of pricing.”
The organization expects between 700-900 students from across the country.
Some of the programs are held in partnership with Auburn University campus partners and others with outside organizations, said Rebecca Gibson, outreach program coordinator for Auburn Outreach.
“We’ve partnered with Black Rocket this year and they are a coding and game design organization,” she said. “All of their instructors have a background in either computer science or game design. So they’ve been there, they’ve done that and now they’re taking that and they’re moving it into instructions for kids.”
Students don’t need prior experience in any of the subjects to take these courses, Gibson said.
One of the difficulties of moving everything virtual was trying to translate the Auburn life and Auburn experience, she said.
“When we started marketing these camps last fall before all of this happened, our little tag line on everything was ‘It’s more than camp, it’s campus life,’” Salatto said. “So, that kind of went down the drain in March and so we had to kind of transition that to ‘We’re bringing campus to you.’”
These camps would normally be hands-on, Franklin said, visiting poultry farms or meeting with professors.
“Our campus partners are trying to figure out how to do that virtually and have been pretty creative in doing that,” he said.
