The Auburn University Regional Airport has had a year of successes both in terms off air traffic and its academic programs at the university.
“Until the coronavirus issue that we’re facing now, it’s been a really good year for the airport,” said Airport Director Bill Hutto. “Our traffic count has been up.”
Corporate business was on the rise as well, Hutto said. More businesses coming through the airport with aircraft is also a good sign for the economy and community, he added.
“It’s been a good year, up until now,” he said. “We’re confident that once we can return to some normalcy, we’ll see that pick back up.”
Both of the two aviation-related academic programs at the university have seen increased enrollments for the aviation department.
The aviation school has an approximate total of 230 students in the flight program and 160 in the aviation management program, Hutto said.
“Its looking like we’re going to be accepting more than a hundred freshmen into those programs when we start classes back in the fall,” he said.
Projects of the airport:
The airport completed a major project over the last year, relocating taxiway alpha to the north side of the airport, Hutto said. The project cost about $5.5 million.
The airport also rehabilitated runway 11-29, Hutto said, which involved paving and grooving.
“We’re planning for our project that we’re going to bid this year which is the rehabilitation of our main runway which is runway 18-36,” Hutto said.
Hutto described this specific runway as the “interstate” of the airport, which should be taking bids on the project soon.
The project is essentially renovating, putting down new pavement and grooving the runway.
The airport is still running during the pandemic, Hutto said. Some employees are still coming in with reduced hours, others are working remotely.
“This is a reflection of the slowdown in activity during this time and in effort to protect our users and our employees by minimizing potential exposure,” he said. “We are confident that the activity will return to normal levels once we are on the other side of the pandemic.”
Duties of the director:
Hutto serves as the airport director, which means he makes sure that everything is running smoothly.
“My duties include the oversight of airport related operations,” he said. “First and foremost is ensuring the safety of the airport for our users. Planning for airport projects and seeking construction grants from the Federal Aviation Administration and the state’s Aeronautics Bureau are paramount.”
Hutto said he has a staff that helps keep the airport running strong.
“The airport has a tremendous team with a great amount of talent and dedication to their jobs,” he said. “Because of this, we are able to serve our community and the aviation interests that use us. The key to all of this, however, is the strong partnership that exists with the cities of Auburn and Opelika, Lee County, and Auburn University.
“The leaders of these entities work together on airport issues for the betterment of the community. It is a pleasure to work alongside them.”
