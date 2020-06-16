You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article.
Auburn University’s combined spring and summer commencement ceremonies will be held at a new venue due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Graduates will be recognized in two ceremonies that will be held in Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 8, and are contingent on then-current health and safety guidelines and weather, the university announced Tuesday.
“From the beginning, we have worked to balance three important goals when planning our graduation ceremonies,” said Auburn President Jay Gogue. “Beginning with measures to support the safety of our graduates and guests, we have also strived to uphold the tradition of our ceremonies while engaging input from our students.”
The two ceremonies on Aug. 8 will be held at times when temperatures will be milder. The first ceremony will begin at 7 a.m. and will celebrate graduates from the Harbert College of Business; Samuel Ginn College of Engineering; College of Architecture, Design and Construction; School of Nursing; and School of Forestry and Wildlife Sciences, the university said.
The second ceremony will begin at 7 p.m. and will include the College of Agriculture, College of Education, College of Human Sciences, College of Liberal Arts, and College of Sciences and Mathematics.
Auburn University sent out a survey to a group of spring and summer graduates asking for feedback on various commencement scenarios. Students overwhelmingly selected holding ceremonies at Jordan-Hare Stadium, in which families and friends of graduates could attend.
“It’s so important for our spring graduates to participate in August commencement and have this symbolic experience that we could not have in May due to the pandemic,” said former Student Government Association President and spring 2020 graduate Mary Margaret Turton. “Although our class was unable to share in the unique traditions that are associated with spring graduation, the opportunity to come back to Auburn and walk across the stage in Jordan-Hare Stadium is something we will never forget.”
Graduates will be required to wear face coverings and will be physically distanced in chairs on the field. Students will be allowed to remove their face coverings when they cross the stage for photographs, the university added.
Students will be handed a copy of “The Auburn Creed” from Gogue instead of the traditional handshake.
Families and groups attending the ceremony will be required to physically distance in the stands and are encouraged to wear face coverings. The ceremonies will be live-streamed for guests unable to attend.
Graduates will be provided bottled water on the field and concession will be available for guests due to the high summer temperatures
Contingency plans have been made in the event of changes to the existing COVID-19 regulations or severe weather.
“These plans include transitioning both ceremonies to Auburn Arena and livestreaming them without guests,” Auburn said in a statement.
Summer graduates who need to order keepsake regalia can place an order through the Auburn University Bookstore. All spring and summer regalia orders will be shipped to graduates no later than July 24. Additional information is available on the commencement website.
Separate ceremonies will be held on Aug. 1 for the College of Veterinary Medicine and Harrison School of Pharmacy at Auburn Arena. For questions regarding commencement, contact aucommencement@auburn.edu.
