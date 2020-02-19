Auburn University is celebrating its fifth annual Tiger Giving Day today.
Donors big and small can support a variety of campuswide projects that benefit Auburn students, faculty and the community.
Each project featured at TigerGiving.org needs help reaching its single-day funding goal, and visitors will be able to see real-time updates over the day’s 24 hours that reflect the collective impact of donors
One of this year’s innovative projects is a medical backpack designed by students.
“The College of Architecture, Design and Construction has designed a medical backpack, known as the AU Med-Pak, that will allow health care professionals in remote locations around the world to carry diagnostic tests, equipment and medical supplies to people who have no access to health care services,” said Scott Kramer, professor of building science and advocate for the project.
Tiger Giving Day donors can help ensure prototype backpacks can be built and field-tested in Africa, South America, Central America and the Caribbean.
A project that directly affects Auburn students involves a partnership between the College of Agriculture and Campus Dining Services to grow produce in shipping container gardens.
“Imagine sustainably grown fresh lettuce and other greens grown by Auburn students for Auburn students that are available year-round in the campus food venues,” said Desmond Layne, department head and professor of horticulture. “Students will learn state-of-the-art techniques of indoor, vertical farming. Gifts on Tiger Giving Day will help make this project possible.”
There also is an initiative to send the Theme Park Engineering Group to a special competition.
“The Ryerson Invitational Thrill Design Competition allows engineering students to utilize the skills they have learned in classes to solve challenges relevant to the themed entertainment industry,” said Katie Bowman, senior and vice president of the group.
“Funds are needed to cover registration fees and room and board for students during the week of the competition.”
Another student group seeking Tiger Giving Day donors is Auburn’s Whitewater Kayaking Club. The club, which wants to compete against Alabama, Virginia Tech and other schools, is open to students and faculty members.
Other projects include supplying researchers at the Deer Lab with needed resources; constructing a pond-saving dam at the Kreher Preserve & Nature Center; and alleviating the financial burden families face when dealing with early intervention treatment for autism, among many others.
Returning projects that have become donor favorites include the wheelchair basketball team, Campus Kitchens, the Gene Machine and Canine Performance Sciences.
Donors can give to as many projects as they choose before the clock strikes midnight tonight. Go to TigerGiving.org for more information.
