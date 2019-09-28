Fifty years have passed since Auburn University integrated black athletes into its sports programs.
And while 50 years have passed for athletics, it’s only been 55 since the first black student was admitted to Auburn.
Harold Franklin was the first student to break that ground in 1964, though he never finished his degree at Auburn.
Franklin, despite having been admitted, was not like any other student. He was not only separated from other students, but kept under guard.
Despite not receiving his degree in the sixties, he was awarded an Honorary Doctorate of Arts from Auburn University in 2001.
Shalaia Ford, who graduated in 2007, said that at one time, black students at Auburn could be counted on one hand, but now some are making history.
“I think black alumni weekend is important for us to be able to recognize some of our prominent black alums on campus,” said inclusion and diversity coordinator, Erin Hutchins, who graduated in 2009
Hutchins said she didn’t know some of Auburn’s history on African-American alums as a student, such as Henry Harris’ story.
Harris was the first black scholarship athlete at Auburn University, paving the way for James Owens to come behind him a year later as the first black football scholarship athlete.
This weekend is an opportunity to learn about black history at the uiversity, she said.
“[Black Alumni Weekend is] just a time to bring people back, to connect them, to connect them with current students, to connect them with their colleges and schools and to be engaged in what’s happening on campus and to be an active part,” Hutchins said.
Around noon Friday, there were already about 500 alumni registered, and Hutchins said they expect more.
“It’s just one of those awesome things that everybody’s invited, everybody is welcome, it’s an opportunity to learn, and learn about each other and their experiences here,” she said. “And so it’s just very important, I think that’s very important as a black alum and student.”
Ford said she looks forward to bering able to reconnect with friends she made while here, as well as seeing sorority sisters.
“I’m just so grateful to back on the Plains, the loveliest village,” she said.
The weekend kicked off Thursday night with a black alumni panel and networking event in the student center.
Regenia Sanders, who graduated in 1995 acted as the moderator for eight panelists.
These panelists included Anthony Britt ’12, Duriel Barlow ’03, Thom Gossom ’75, Michael Harriot ’95, Angela Jenkins ’94, Christopher Martin ’12, Col. Linwood Moore ’77 and Wanona Satcher ’02 and ’05.
Friday included an on-going, all day, silent auction in the Alumni Center where participants could bid on items like Auburn gear, a basketball signed by Bruce Pearl or jewelry.
There were lunches throughout the day for different schools such as the College of Science and Mathematics or the College of Liberal Arts.
Friday’s Family Friday Speaker Series featured Sam Heys, who wrote ‘Remember Henry Harris’.
The group took campus tours and a group photo, had a cocktail reception with a cash bar and an awards dinner.
One student led activity was the Tiger Stomp Step Show, which concluded with an after party and cash bar.
On Saturday’s game day, participants can enjoy a tailgate and group picture on campus at Cater Lawn before the game against Mississippi State.
Sunday will conclude the weekend with a brunch beginning at 9:30 a.m in the Auburn Arena.
“It’s important to see the diversity on Auburn’s campus, before any of this, you could count all of us on one hand, now its a plethora of alumni, black alumni that are here to celebrate,” Ford said.
