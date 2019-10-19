The Auburn Walk to End Alzheimer’s will take place Sunday on Auburn University’s campus.
The walk, which begins at 2:30 p.m. on the green space, 500 Heisman Drive, will include students and community members, and will feature the Auburn men’s basketball team and head coach Bruce Pearl.
Auburn Mayor Ron Anders also will speak at the event.
There will be an area for both kids and pets as well as other forms of entertainment at the walk.
“Held annually in more than 600 communities nationwide, the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research,” said the walk’s website. “This inspiring event calls on participants of all ages and abilities to join the fight against the disease.”
The color of flowersPart of the event is to create a “promise garden of hope,” said development manager Kay Powell.
Before the walk, participants will be handed a flower with a color based on the group they are representing. Blue flowers represent those who have Alzheimer’s or dementia, Yellow is for those supporting or caring for those with Alzheimer’s or dementia.
Purple flowers will represent those who have lost someone to dementia or Alzheimer’s. Orange is the support flower, and Powell said that white is the flower of hope.
After participants are handed their flower, they are encouraged to write a name for someone they are walking for, representing or care for who has been affected by Alzheimer’s or dementia.
Once the walk begins, the flowers are collected and placed together to create the “promise garden of hope” that the participants will see as they finish the walk.
“That’s the ultimate goal, is to partake in that ceremony to ensure that we are part of planting our feet, our seeds, our roots into making a difference with this disease,” Powell said.
Meeting the goalsThere are 387 participants and 32 teams participating and fundraising is at 99 percent of the $55,000 goal.
Kay Pettit is the leading participant for fundraising, and has raised more than her $3,500 goal.
“I’m leading the way to Alzheimer’s first survivor by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s,” Pettit said on the walk’s website. “I imagine each of you have been impacted by Alzheimer’s, whether it is a family member, friend, or the fear of getting it as life progresses.
“For me? It was my dad who passed in 2003 after a 10-year battle with the disease. And today, my husband’s mother continues to endure living with Alzheimer’s.”
Auburn Sigma Kappa is leading the team fundraising, though it has not yet reached its goal. It is also leading the national group fundraising.
There are team incentives for fundraising including a party, Facebook announcements, a team tent, recognition at the event and a team sign.
“Alzheimer’s and dementia has a stigma, of a faux pas, as still being considered as what was “known as the old-folks disease,” Powell said. “People still think that ‘Oh, it’s for Grandmother, gGrandpa when they turn 70.’ That is not the case. That’s not what’s happening.”
How funds are usedThe fundraising dollars are used for Alzheimer’s patient care, research and awareness at 77 percent. The money is also used for fundraising, 19 percent, and administration, 4 percent, according to the website.
“Right now, (Alzheimer’s) is one of the most underserved diseases that exists,” Powell said. “We have no preventative medicine, we have no medicines once you have been diagnosed with the disease to slow down the progression of it … the bulk of funding that is raised goes toward research.”
Registration will begin at 1. p.m. Sunday, and Pearl will open the event as the keynote speaker at 1:50 p.m. The walk will follow at 2:30 p.m.
Powell said she would encourage anyone who wanted to learn more to come to the event.
“(The walk) is an event for someone in the community to have an opportunity to come out and celebrate their loved ones, to honor their loved ones or to be a part of making a difference,” she said.
