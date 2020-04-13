Auburn University is an education hub for 30,000 students who take classes on campus and pursue degrees from the school. However, behind the scenes is another education opportunity: community courses.
Auburn offers more than 50 unique courses each semester for community member — everything from basic painting to driver’s education.
“There’s all these courses that fall into this category of life-long learning and adult education,” said Mark Lipscomb, program developer for the outreach community courses.
The courses are part of the University Outreach Office.
Courses begin all throughout the semester. For example, “Calligraphy: Modern Brush Lettering” will begin Saturday and Fly Fishing begins Sept. 15.
“Something that I pride myself on is trying to have a little piece of every area in our catalog,” Lipscomb said. “It actually bothers me if we don’t have a music offering. I like to have at least something in every area.”
The courses are ways for community members or high school students to pick up a new hobby, learn a valuable skill, or take a crash course for the ACT or GRE.
“Test preparation is one of the biggest things we do here,” Lipscomb said. “After you’ve done your undergraduate classes, if you’re looking at the masters, we have GRE glasses, GMAT classes. And then for those still in high school, we have ACT classes, SAT classes.”
The courses vary in price. Some are as low as $49, while others range upwards of $200.
A few of the test preparation courses are free, such as the GMAT Live Online Course which begins over the summer, or the GRE Workshop in May.
“We want as many people to have access to our free test prep resources, that is something we are big on, is giving folks a chance,” Lipscomb said.
Other courses are sometimes free as well. Lipscomb said he picks an interesting course once a term to offer a free workshop for.
“Our most popular course, as far as a wait list goes, is our sign language,” Lipscomb said. “So that class fills up every single time we offer it. It’s really popular among university students.”
The first year that Auburn offered community courses was in 1972, according to Lipscomb.
“Something that I noticed when I first got here is that we had this nice, nice mix of offerings, but that we really had the opportunity to grow much more,” he said. “Something that I’ve been big on doing has been adding more artists.”
Some of the ways that Lipscomb added more artists into the program was with instructors teaching flower arranging, theatre, drawing pet portraits, Indian folk painting and pottery.
Lipscomb occasionally reaches out to instructors, which is how Bill Jones came to teach driver’s education. He teaches driver’s education at Opelika High School and was asked if he would be willing to do so for an Auburn Community Course as well.
“I give driver’s ed lessons to children that may have had home-schooling or weren’t able to get involved with their school driver’s ed program,” Jones said.
Jones is with the students for one night in the classroom for basic instruction and then spends three days with them on the road.
This is just to help prepare a driver, Jones said. The students do not come out of the course with a certificate from the state.
“I enjoy teaching that class,” he said. “It was just a way to stay connected and (teach) in the summertime as well and to keep providing the service for the community.”
Jones said he likes being able to interact with all kinds of people in Auburn’s community and help them achieve the skill of driving.
“It’s important to always stay education-minded and education-focused,” Lipscomb said. “There is always a way to improve and to learn a new skill and it doesn’t matter how old you are.”
