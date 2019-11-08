Organizers are asking the public for donations to aid in their search for Aniah Blanchard.
Texas EquuSearch is in need of ATV rentals for its searches, the organization said Thursday.
The group is increasing its number of searches and finds ATVs more effective than foot searches.
Texas EquuSearch also is asking for the public to donate gas cards, Walmart gift cards and food gift cards to help fund its search for Blanchard, the organization said.
The gas cards will fuel ATVs and search vehicles, the Walmart gift cards search supplies, and food gift cards will allow searches to grab food on the go.
Lodging for the volunteers has already been arranged with local hotels.
Donations can be taken to Auburn United Methodist Church, 137 S. Gay St., and left at the reception desk between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday and between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Friday.
Texas EquuSearch is a nonprofit organization and is funded solely from donations.
