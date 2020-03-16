Opelika’s annual Azalea and Dogwood Trail is back, beginning Tuesday, and with a new addition.
The Keep Opelika Beautiful organization, in partnership with Lee County Master Gardeners, has included Salem-Shotwell Bridge and Caroline Dean Wildflower Garden in this year’s trail.
“The Azalea and Dogwood Trail is an annual highlight for Opelika. With the limitations set for group activities, we encourage people to take advantage of walking, biking or driving through the trail,” Tipi Miller, director of Keep Opelika Beautiful said. “There are many beautiful flowers and homes in Opelika.”
Miller was referring to the ongoing effort to battle the coronavirus threat by officials discouraging large public gatherings, making the scenic flower trail in Opelika a good venue for getting out.
Beginning at the corner of Second Avenue and Eighth Street of downtown Opelika, the path winds through the historic district and into other neighborhoods in the city.
There will be green arrows to show visitors the way.
Directional cards will be available at the Opelika Chamber of Commerce office, city hall and even the Keep Opelika Beautiful website at https://www.keepopelikabeautiful.com/azalea-dogwood-trail.
