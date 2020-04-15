Editor’s Note: This is another in a series of profile stories spotlighting members of our community and how they are facing the coronavirus crisis.
Mark Coxwell saw six years of hard work slip away in a matter of hours.
“Seeing the value of what I’ve built diminish significantly over the matter of a day, that hurts,” he said. “To think that everything that you’ve done and all the work that you’ve done and all of this that you’ve worked so hard to build can be taken away so quickly. It’s a hard thing to grapple with.”
Coxwell is the owner of Butcher Paper BBQ in Opelika. The storefront of his business opened less than two years ago and was poised to grow leaps and bounds this spring until the coronavirus outbreak began.
“We were poised for massive growth over the next two months, and we were stocking up and buying up and staffing up,” he said. “Then we just had to turn on a dime and start downsizing immediately.”
In the first week of the pandemic’s hold over Lee County, Butcher Paper was selling about 60 percent of what it normally would, but the weekend was where things took a hit.
“We were doing less than 50 percent of what we would normally sell,” Coxwell said. “We’re running at a fraction of what we normally run.”
He’s hopeful that things have started to level off, but his worries about his business continue to grow.
“It’s not a good feeling,” he said. “Like, it’s really not a good feeling.”
The first two weeks
Coxwell had to cut his staff’s hours, send his entire part-time help home, cut down on his food ordering and enter into what he calls survival mode within the first two weeks of the COVID-19 outbreak in Lee County.
“Survival mode for us is keeping the absolute minimum amount of people here working,” he said. “It’s ordering the absolute minimum that we can order.”
Coxwell typically puts in four food orders a week to suppliers, but he hadn’t placed a single order the entire week of March 22.
To keep business costs low, Coxwell has had to cut a lot off of his menu.
“We’re going to have some pretty big menu cuts over the next couple weeks just because either, one, we can’t afford to keep it in stock or, two, the profit margin is just not there for us for it to be feasible for us right now,” he said.
Those first two weeks of having to close the dining room and people practicing social distancing knocked Coxwell’s business back to square one.
“We’re probably going to be scaled down for a while,” he said. “We’ve had to back off and we’re going to have to baby step it back to where we need to be.”
Financial fears
Coxwell hasn’t had to lay off any of his employees yet, but he has had to cut their hours nearly in half.
“I think on average most everybody here has gotten minimum of 10 hours cut,” Coxwell said. “Some of them have gotten more cut.”
Butcher Paper has a giant cloud looming over its head financially.
Coxwell, however, isn’t necessarily worried about the bills stacking up.
“A lot of my other bills, they’ve been given some leeway,” he said. “I’ve worked with other people as far as making sure that they know that even though I may not be able to make this payment on time, I will make the payment.”
Coxwell is more concerned with his ability to pay his employees.
“My personal worry financially is that I’m not going to be able to make payroll,” he said. “I’m worried that we’re going to get to a point where I’m not going to be able to make payroll. To me, the business is good, but it’s more important to me that I take care of my people as much as I can.
“Not being able to pay my people, that’s what’s really scary.”
In the meantimeRight now, Butcher Paper’s doors are still opening offering takeout, curbside pickup and delivery with a limited menu.
“Right now we’re offering pork and chicken, mostly,” Coxwell said. “As of right now, we’re keeping all of our sides on the menu.”
Butcher Paper is serving breakfast in the mornings on a limited availability.
The main thing Coxwell is doing is not for his business; it’s supporting the other local businesses in the area.
“We depend on people,” he said. “There’s plenty of ways that you can get what you need safely not only from us … but from many, many other businesses in town too.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.