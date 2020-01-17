Community members will have a chance to interact with local first responders Saturday in a fun atmosphere.
BacktheBadge Lee County is holding its first Winter Wonderland — Backing our Badges event Saturday afternoon at Greystone Mansion in Auburn.
“A lot of our focus last year was fundraising due to all of the mess we had happen in the community,” said Kadie Burroughs, secretary for BacktheBadge Lee County. “This isn’t really about fundraising or focusing on tragedy … but more about putting the focus more on kids and the interaction between kids and our first responders in the community.”
The event will include a photo booth, food stations, door prizes and a silent auction, plus a Touch-A-Truck type of activity called Winter Wheels.
“We’re going to have all sorts of the first-responder vehicles,” Burroughs said. “There’s going to be tow trucks as well as firetrucks and like the specialty vehicles that some of our agencies have.”
Children can climb in and around the vehicles, and they may even get to turn the lights on.
“The officer personnel that will be there can help them; they can turn on lights and stuff sometimes,” Burroughs added.
The event also will have entertainment.
Connect with children
The purpose of the event is to help children have a positive interaction with local first responders.
“Some kids can be scared of the cops, whether that’s something they’ve experienced in the community or in their family,” Burroughs said. “This is a day that they can have positive interactions and learn kind of more about what they do and how they serve our community and figure out that they’re there to help and … they’re people just like we are.”
Burroughs feels one negative interaction with a first responder while a child is young can have a large impact throughout life. She said it’s important to help children recognize at an early age that first responders are just like their family members.
“They’re people just like their dads and their moms and their aunts and uncles are as well,” she said. “I think it helps to form a positive interaction rather than if they were scared in the back seat when their mom got pulled over or something like that.”
Saturday’s event from 2-5 p.m. is family-friendly, with individual tickets costing $5 per person and $20 for a family of up to six members when purchased in advance. Ticket prices will increase to $10 per person if purchased at the door.
Greyston Mansion is at 434 E. Magnolia Ave. in Auburn.
