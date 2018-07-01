BancorpSouth Bank has announced the addition of banking veteran Larry J. Uptain as its Auburn Community Bank president.
In his new role, Uptain will oversee the bank’s efforts to foster deeper ties to customers and the community.
“Larry’s understanding of not only the banking industry, but customer needs, makes him an excellent choice to head our Auburn team in retail banking and consumer and business lending,” said BancorpSouth Southeast Region President C. David Barrentine. “Larry's leadership will help position us for further growth in this vibrant market.”
Uptain has more than 28 years of banking experience and has served in various leadership roles at financial institutions throughout Alabama.
Uptain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Birmingham-Southern College in Birmingham. He has served on various boards and community projects in Birmingham and the surrounding area, including: Vulcan Park Foundation board of directors, Jimmie Hale Mission board of directors, Lake Martin Area Economic Development Authority, United Way of Central Alabama and the Shelby County Chamber of Commerce.