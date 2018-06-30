Roderick Johnson stood near the bleachers on Saturday at Bandy Park in Opelika as he ate a burger during the second annual Family Fun Day event. This year’s event also served as a dedication to the park to celebrate its recent additions and improvements.
Johnson grew up on Dover Street, only a few streets over from the park, but had moved away for a period of time while he served in the U.S. Air Force. Having returned to the area a few years ago, he found the park is much different now than he remembers as a kid.
“It’s a huge upgrade,” Johnson said positively of the park. “Everything has come a long way from what it used to be.”
The park features a new basketball court, walking trail with lights, renovated bathrooms, additional benches and other features, said Opelika councilwoman Tiffany Gibson-Pitts.
“The park looks completely different than it did last year,” Gibson-Pitts said. “Everyone is excited about the park. I’ve heard people say they can’t wait to go walking and start exercising here instead of having to drive to Southern Union campus to walk. They can do that right here. People are just excited to see upgrades in their community.”
Soon the park will also have a camera system installed, the councilwoman said.
The Family Fun Day event was created last year to bring families together, Gibson-Pitts said.
The event included free food, live music, basketball games and other activities.