Kate Senn always thought she wanted to be a cheerleader. Cheerleading was her childhood dream, the goal in the back of her mind.
Entering middle school, however, Senn realized that maybe cheerleading wasn’t the path for her. But what was?
A new twirlSenn auditioned to be a Beauregard majorette her freshman year of high school, not knowing she was about to embark on a path leading her to twirl for Auburn University.
She is the first majorette on record from Beauregard High School to be accepted to twirl for Auburn.
When Senn auditioned at Beauregard, she had little to no twirling experience. She jumped in with both feet and found a coach to help her improve.
That first year was a whirlwind, as Senn was also the captain of the team. The previous majorettes had graduated, leaving a team full of freshmen.
“There were actually four of us that tried out my freshman year,” she said. “Over the years, others joined. Actually, only two of the girls that joined my freshman year made it all the way through … one year we had eight girls.”
Senn led the team through all four years of high school.
“I had responsibilities such as helping my coach come up with routines, and whenever my coach couldn’t be there … I had to take over and kind of take the leadership role,” she said.
If being captain of the team wasn’t enough, Senn also took private lessons and joined a competitive team, The Sequin Showstoppers. She also performed solo.
“I did show-twirl, which is pretty much what I used as my audition routine at Auburn,” she said. “You’re in different events based on your age group. So you come up with a routine to a popular song and it’s like a minute-, two-minute routine and you compete solo in front of judges.”
Out of all of these different opportunities, Senn said that competition with her school team was her favorite.
“Over the four years, we grew that relationship as sisters,” she said. “So being able to perform with them and practice with them and be the leader and help them out as we learned our routine, it was very rewarding when I got to compete with them and win multiple titles with them.”
Auburn try-outsSenn spent a few weeks preparing for her Auburn audition. Typically the audition would be in person, but she auditioned virtually thanks to COVID-19.
“When you’re competing virtually, you don’t want to make a video with mistakes,” she said. “You’re making a video, so you can do it as many times as you want without mistakes, so you want to keep going, so it gets long and difficult.”
There were two parts to Senn’s audition. The first involved the virtual video routine that she sent in; the second part involved a group routine.
“They sent out a group routine at 12 o’clock, and we had until 12:30 to learn it and then 12:35 we had to have it submitted,” she said.
What followed was a week of agony waiting to hear if she had made the team.
“I was asleep (when I found out),” she said. “My mom came and woke me up and so I got up and I teared up a little. I was very excited just because I’ve been working since ninth grade to get to it.
“Auburn’s been my dream since I started twirling and figured out that that’s what I love to do, I wanted to go to Auburn and twirl at Auburn. So that was my goal since ninth grade.”
Senn’s parents both are Auburn alumni, so orange and blue runs through Senn’s veins.
“Tim and I are so proud of her accomplishing this goal,” said her mother, Tammy Senn. “We both are AU graduates, her grandfather played football for AU, and her great grandfather, ‘Shot’ Senn, coached for AU.
“We have many other family members that attended AU as well … Kate has stated she wanted to go to Auburn and only Auburn since she was little. Enjoying AU football has always been a favorite of our family.”
Psalm 37:4Tammy turned to Psalm 37:4 for extra help for her daughter, she said.
“We encouraged her to keep God’s desire for her a priority and everything else would fall into place as it should,” her mother said. “We are very grateful and feel blessed that he showed his favor on her this way.”
Senn said she is looking forward to meeting the other majorettes and competing on a higher level.
“And really, just not performing at halftime by itself, but all the activities that go along with it, such as pregame and the stuff before the game,” she said. “Twirling is a very difficult sport, but I didn’t really know anything when I started in ninth grade and I definitely was not thinking I would twirl at the college level.”
