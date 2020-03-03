Chants of “We remember” echoed Tuesday night from Providence Baptist Church out into Lee County, as local residents and others from around the country remembered the 23 victims killed in the March 3, 2019, tornado strike.
The Beauregard community came together for a night of smiles, tears, comfort, healing and strength at the church.
“To be back in this place today, it does bring back memories,” said Austin Bayles, an area paramedic who worked that chaotic scene in his hometown of Beauregard in the days after the tornado. “But they are good memories. It shows how strong the community is. This showed how the community could come together and help each other in a time of need.”
The families of the tornado victims, community members and first responders joined in song and prayer, reflecting on the past year.
“I think it’s fantastic that they’re doing it,” David Thornton said in February.
Thornton lost his daughter, Taylor Thornton, 10, in the tornado.
Breaking ground
The church began the night by unveiling a rendering of the memorial planned to honor the 23 victims. It will be constructed at the church, and family members of the victims broke ground for the memorial.
It will feature the names and pictures of the victims, names of first responders, and an 8-foot tall cross. A library also will be built honoring the four children that were killed: Taylor Thornton, Armando ‘AJ’ Hernandez, Mykhayla Waldon and Jonathan Bowen.
Following the groundbreaking, the community joined hand-in-hand in a night of song and prayer during a Night of Remembrance.
The service also featured the lighting of 23 candles to honor the victims, each lit by a family member.
“I think we’ve all known that we were strong for a long time,” Bayles said. “But when something like this happens, it really shows.”
“The first anniversary is always difficult,” Chis Darden, meteorologist in charge at the National Weather Service in Birmingham, said.
Darden was in Lee County in the weeks and months that followed the tornado.
The Beauregard event capped a day of remembrance observed around Lee County.
Opelika
East Alabama Medical Center started off Tuesday’s observances with a morning memorial service.
The hospital’s chapel was overflowing with attendees as the service began at 11 a.m. Those present ranged from individuals who lost loved ones, to first responders who helped in the aftermath of the storm, as well as hospital staff who assisted in treating the injured.
Laura Eason, the hospital’s chaplain, led the service, which also featured words from Darden, from the weather service. She spoke of the need for continued support of the hospital’s MEND program, which continues to help and support tornado victims.
“We’ve continued to reach out to the families and creating MEND made all the difference I think to become the long-term recovery group,” she said. “We are continuing with the recovery process, so the hospital is very much a part of that, funding a lot of it.”
Every dollar that comes through the program, Eason said, goes straight toward the program’s efforts to continue assisting the community. With the anniversary of the tornado, the community faces the memories of that day.
“It’s a very small community, and so with the 23 lives that were lost, we all had a connection to them in one way or another,” she said. “I think the entire community is grieving as well as the families that were actually immediate family members.”
To conclude the service, EAMC staffers Lisa Norton and John Williams performed a musical gospel tribute to Maggie Robinson – one of the hospital’s own that passed last March 3.
“Her faith was incredibly important to her; she lived her faith,” Eason said. “She was an amazing nurse, she was an amazing person and she was an amazing Christian.”
Smiths Station
Smiths Station also remembered the March 3 tornado that tore through Lee County, though the city did not suffer any deaths of its own.
Mayor Bubba Copeland told guests at an afternoon event that Beauregard, Smiths Station and Lee County are one community.
“No single person, no single organization, no single group, no single church, no single city, no single anything can take credit for the recovery of Lee County,” Copeland said.
Members of different organizations from across Lee County spoke Tuesday in Smiths Station, including Copeland, District Attorney Brandon Hughes, Lee County Commissioner Gary Long, EMA Director Rita Smith and County Coroner Bill Harris.
“We are one community,” Copeland said. “And I said that this morning, that we all rise together. Even though we had to coordinate on both sides of the county, today we all are thankful for where we’re at today.”
The city held a moment of silence at exactly 2:03 p.m. Tuesday.
“This community was strong,” Long said. “I could not have been more proud of Lee County. I couldn’t have been more proud of Smiths Station.
"I grew up here, this is my home and boy, I tell you, I was so proud of the people here.”
Story by Jasmyne Ray, Justin Lee, Hannah Lester and Sara Palczewski. Photos by Sara Palczewski.
