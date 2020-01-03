Beauregard water customers should plan ahead for a scheduled service interruption next week.
The Lee County Highway Department will install a new guard rail on Lee County Road 146 Thursday, Jan. 9, necessitating the shutoff of the water main serving customers in the area of Lee County roads 54 and 146 during the day.
Beauregard Water Authority issued a statement promising to restore the service as soon as possible Thursday and extending regrets to any customers who may be inconvenienced as a result.
