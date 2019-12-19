A national fraternity will disband its Auburn chapter after its recent suspension by university officials.
S. Wayne Kay, fraternity general secretary of the national Beta Theta Pi fraternity, issued a statement to the O-A News Thursday that cited "several years" of serious offenses, including alcohol, physical abuse and servitude, and disciplinary measure taken by university officials.
“These violations establish a dangerous pattern of behavior and a level of operational risk that is not acceptable for any Beta chapter, much less one with the history and esteem of Delta Zeta,” Kay stated in the press release. “Consistent with the fraternity's position against hazing and unsafe social practices, the fraternity is moving to disband Delta Zeta to best protect the health and safety of its members, as well as the long-term reputation and future of Beta Theta Pi at Auburn.”
Kay added that the chapter’s charter will remain suspended for at least the next four years.
Bobby Woodard, Auburn's senior vice president for student affairs, suspended the fraternity Nov. 22 for four years and ordered members to vacate its house. The organization may request reinstatement of recognition beginning in August 2023.
The Delta Zeta chapter was established in 1964. It was later banned from campus in 2001, according to the university’s website, after photos surfaced of Delta Zeta members dressing up as members of the black fraternity Omega Psi Phi.
